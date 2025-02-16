DOGE Caucus Exposes Outlandish Government Spending, Shifts Media Landscape

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and pollster Matt Towery discuss the impact of the DOGE Caucus on government spending and the evolving media landscape.

On Friday's broadcast of Fox News Channel's Ingraham Angle, Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief and Alex Marlow Show host Alex Marlow stated that the work of the DOGE Caucus has pressured Democrats into defending seemingly outlandish expenditures. Marlow recounted a conversation with Senator Ernst (R-IA), the leader of the DOGE Caucus in the Senate, on his podcast earlier that week.

According to Senator Ernst, the DOGE Caucus anticipates cutting two trillion dollars from the budget, with an estimated quarter of a trillion already identified. The caucus has been operational for three weeks and expects this process to extend for a year and a half. Marlow asserted that the DOGE Caucus has effectively cornered Democrats, forcing them to defend every seemingly excessive government spending program. He cited examples like individuals discovered working from their bathtubs at home while posting about it on Instagram, yet still employed by the federal government, as instances where the DOGE Caucus has exposed wasteful spending. Marlow contended that these revelations have compelled Democrats to defend these questionable expenditures. Matt Towery, a political pollster, also shared his perspective on the evolving media landscape. He noted that people are increasingly turning to platforms like Breitbart, which he personally reads daily, and information disseminated through the DOGE Caucus online. Towery's observation suggests a shift in media consumption patterns, with individuals seeking alternative sources of information.





