DOGE-Affiliated IRS Employee Expected to Seek Access to Taxpayer Information System

An employee of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) connected to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is anticipated to request access to a sensitive IRS system containing taxpayer data, according to an administration official. This move is part of DOGE's ongoing efforts to scrutinize government spending and identify potential waste, fraud, and abuse.

An IRS employee with ties to the Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ) is anticipated to request access to a sensitive IRS system containing taxpayer information, according to an administration official. The targeted system is the Integrated Data Retrieval System (IDRS), which grants IRS employees access to taxpayer accounts. Initially, an administration official stated that the employee had been granted access.

However, this was later clarified, emphasizing that the employee was expected to seek access and was not yet within the system. The IDRS enables employees to instantly view specific taxpayer accounts, used for researching account details, retrieving returns, and automatically generating notices, collection documents, and other outputs. This system houses crucial taxpayer information, including individual master files, taxpayer identification numbers, retirement account details, and pending adoption records. IRS users of the IDRS are authorized to access only accounts necessary for their official duties and are prohibited from accessing accounts of individuals with whom they have personal or financial interests, such as friends and relatives, as stated in an IRS document. The DOGE-associated individual in question is an IRS employee who commenced employment after President Donald Trump's second inauguration, the administration official confirmed to NBC News. The official stated that the employee was executing the 'DOGE mission' and acting lawfully with appropriate security clearances.When questioned about the employee's potential access to the sensitive system, White House spokesperson Harrison Fields remarked, 'Waste, fraud, and abuse have been deeply entrenched in our broken system for far too long.' He continued, 'It takes direct access to the system to identify and fix it. DOGE will continue to shine a light on the fraud they uncover as the American people deserve to know what their government has been spending their hard-earned tax dollars on.' The move, first reported by The Washington Post, represents an extension of DOGE's efforts to gain access to confidential information held by the federal government. Led by Elon Musk, DOGE has targeted several government agencies and departments in an attempt to curtail what the administration perceives as wasteful spending. DOGE has also aimed to reduce the size of the federal workforce. NBC News has previously reported that DOGE has accessed the Treasury Department's payment system, which stores sensitive information such as Social Security numbers. Additionally, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem disclosed this month that Trump authorized Musk to access FEMA disaster data. The group has also scrutinized the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the U.S. Agency for International Development





NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DOGE Department Of Government Efficiency IRS Taxpayer Information Integrated Data Retrieval System (IDRS) Elon Musk Government Spending Waste Fraud Abuse

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DOGE-affiliated employee has accessed IRS system with sensitive taxpayer informationGarrett Haake is NBC News' senior White House correspondent.

Read more »

DOGE-affiliated employee expected to seek access to IRS system with sensitive taxpayer informationGarrett Haake is NBC News' senior White House correspondent.

Read more »

DOGE Employee Granted Access to Sensitive IRS Taxpayer SystemA Department of Defense (DOGE) employee was granted access to a sensitive Internal Revenue Service (IRS) system used for taxpayer account information. The system allows for researching account details, requesting returns, and automatically generating notices, collection documents, and other outputs. DOGE, led by Elon Musk, is focused on identifying and cutting wasteful government spending. The White House defended the access, stating that it is necessary to identify and fix waste, fraud, and abuse within the system.

Read more »

DOGE Employee Granted Access to IRS Taxpayer AccountsAn administration official confirmed that a DOGE employee was granted access to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) system, which allows access to taxpayer accounts. The system can be used for researching account information, requesting returns, and automatically generating notices. While the employee was expected to seek access and not already in the system, the news raises concerns about potential data breaches and misuse of taxpayer information. The White House defended the move, stating that DOGE's mission is to identify and fix waste, fraud, and abuse within the government system.

Read more »

Trump Backs DOGE Investigation into IRS for Alleged Fraud and WastePresident Trump has thrown his support behind the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) investigation into alleged fraud and waste at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Trump has long criticized the IRS, claiming it unfairly targets conservatives. DOGE officials reportedly visited IRS headquarters on Thursday, just before Trump signed a new tariff agenda. The President stated that 'everyone' will be looked at by DOGE, praising their 'amazing job'. Senator Ron Wyden expressed concern that DOGE's audit could lead to delays in tax refunds. DOGE has also reportedly set its sights on Social Security.

Read more »

DOGE Review of IRS Raises Concerns About Tax Refund DelaysElon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is auditing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), raising concerns about potential delays in tax refunds. Lawmakers express worries about DOGE's access to taxpayer data, while President Trump defends the IRS and its performance.

Read more »