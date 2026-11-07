Dog Training Methods: Many More Reasons to Use Rewards

Recommendations to use reward-based dog training methods stand the test of time, and the reasons for those recommendations keep increasing.

As we learn more about dogs, recommendations to use reward-based methods to train them are strengthened. A big cultural shift to see dogs as family members also influences how we feel about training them.

The conversation about dog training methods feels like it’s been going on for a long time. It’s an important one to keep having because of the benefits to dogs and their humans when reward-based methods are used, and the risks if they’re not. One of the things that has changed over the years is that the list of reasons to recommend reward-based methods has gotten longer. Changing cultural attitudes towards pets also play a role.

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Below are some of the factors that explain why training your dog with rewards—such as food treats or play—is the way to go. Reward-based methods work, which means there is no need to use aversive methods like leash jerks and prong collars. Several studies have found that dogs trained with reward-based methods are more obedient than those trained with aversives .

One reason could be that, stress, and a worse relationship with their guardian . As anyone with a fearful or reactive dog knows, having a dog with behavior issues can be difficult and expensive; there is simply no point in using methods that risk making such behavior issues worse.

In the past, some people would make an argument—now known to be out-dated—that there were cases in which aversive methods might be used as a “last resort. ” However, any time aversive methods are used, there are those risks to the dog’s welfare. And aversives are never needed as a “last resort” because reward-based methods work. Unfortunately, because dog training is not regulated, there are still some trainers who use aversive methods.

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Dog trainers who feel they need to use aversives should refer those cases to their reward-based colleagues while they update and improve their training skills.around them and they have feelings about it. That includes feelings about us. If people use aversive methods , the dog is going to have feelings about that and may even become afraid of the person who does this to them.

We used to think about animal welfare as being mainly about preventing cruelty. But now that we know animals are sentient, there’s been a shift in how we think about welfare. While preventing cruelty is still essential, good welfare also means providing positive experiences. Training your dog with positive reinforcement is one such good experience.

Walks, play, toys, sniffing, and other types of enrichment are also positive experiences for your dog. Training is about how to help the dog fit into our world and feel comfortable in it. Dogs aren’t born knowing how to behave around humans, so there is plenty that we need to teach them .

But it’s also essential to ask if they are comfortable in a particular situation , and if not, how we can help them? It's also important to ask whether we are meeting their needs, like their need to play, to sniff, and to have companionship. This broader lens means we can do a much better job of helping dogs be happy, which is what everyone wants for their dog .

And, in turn, it reduces the likelihood of behavior issues in the first place. These days, we know that some dog behavior issues are due to pain or another medical issue .

For example, if a dog doesn’t want to jump in the car at the end of a walk, reacts badly when you reach out to touch them, or has suddenly become terrified of fireworks , that could be due to a medical issue . If someone takes a punitive approach to training and merely tries to stop the behavior, it means that needed medical care is not happening and the dog’s suffering is compounded.

These days, good dog trainers are used to working with vets. They may suggest that a dog guardian sees their vet to investigate if there are any medical issues. As well, in some cases, veterinarians may recommend the use of psychoactive medications. Sometimes, it takes a team to help you with your dog’s behavior!

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Cultural changes in how we view dogs mean that, these days, they’re our family members. When we see dogs as family, we see aversive methods differently too. The idea of applying sharp prongs to a dog’s neck or giving the dog an electric shock no longer seems just misguided, but also mean. Many people wonder, why would you do that to a family member who you profess to love?

Often, dog guardians tell me it is a relief to learn that these methods are not needed, and that kind, humane methods work to train dogs and deal with behavior issues. Professional organizations around the world recommend reward-based methods, and have been doing so for a long time . Over the years, they have updated and rewritten their position statements to make it even clearer that reward-based methods are the best way to train your dog.

If you have been using aversive methods, such as tugs on the leash, the good news is that you can switch over to reward-based methods right away. If you need help with your dog’s behavior, don’t be embarrassed to reach out for help—that’s what professionals are there for. See a reward-based dog trainer and/or your veterinarian, as appropriate, to get started.https://avsab.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/AVSAB-Humane-Dog-Training-Position-Statement-2021.pdf Casey, R.A. , Naj-Oleari, M., Campbell, S. et al.

Dogs are more pessimistic if their owners use two or more aversive training methods. Mills, D. S., Demontigny-Bédard, I., Gruen, M., Klinck, M. P., McPeake, K. J., Barcelos, A. M., Hewison, L, Van Haevermaet, H., Denenberg, S., Hauser, H., Koch, C., Ballantyne, K., Wilson, C., Mathkari, C.V. , Pounder, J., Garcia, E., Darder, P., Fatjó, J. & Levine, E. . Pain and problem behavior in cats and dogs.

Rooney, N. J., & Cowan, S. . Training methods and owner–dog interactions: Links with dog behaviour and learning ability. Vieira de Castro, A. C., Barrett, J., de Sousa, L., & Olsson, I. A. S. . Carrots versus sticks: The relationship between training methods and dog-owner attachment.

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