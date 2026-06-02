Dog Trainer Faces Felony Trial for Alleged Cruelty and Deaths of Eleven Dogs

A dog trainer in Orange County stands trial on multiple felony charges after the deaths of eleven dogs in his care. Prosecutors say he tried to cremate the animals and lie to owners about their peaceful passing, but owner intervention helped preserve evidence. A second defendant is charged as an accessory.

The trial of a dog trainer accused of animal cruelty and related charges began in Orange County Superior Court on Monday, June 1, 2026. Kwong Chun Sit, also known as Tony, faces more than two dozen felony counts, including animal cruelty , animal abuse, and attempting to destroy evidence, connected to the deaths of eleven dogs under his care.

A second defendant, Tingfeng Liu, who lived and worked with Sit, faces a single felony count of being an accessory after the fact and several misdemeanor counts of attempting to destroy evidence. The prosecution alleges that Sit, who operated a dog training or boarding facility, deliberately caused the deaths of the animals and then tried to cover up his actions by arranging for their rapid cremation and deceiving their owners.

According to Deputy District Attorney Danica Drotman's opening statement, the owners were told their pets had peacefully died in their sleep. However, the owners' swift contact with law enforcement allowed officers to intervene and prevent most of the dogs from being cremated, preserving crucial evidence. The trial has begun with emotional testimony from the pet owners, who described the profound loss of their beloved companions.

The defense, represented by attorneys Kate Corrigan for Sit and Frederick Fascenelli for Liu, will have its turn to present opening statements after the prosecution's case. The proceedings are being closely watched as a serious test of animal welfare laws in California





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Animal Cruelty Dog Trainer Orange County Felony Charges Tingfeng Liu Evidence Destruction Pet Deaths Animal Abuse Trial

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boosie BadAzz Faces Felony Assault Charge After Accusations of Smashing Nightclub Bouncer with Hookah BaseRapper Boosie BadAzz is facing a felony assault charge in Houston after accusations that he smashed a nightclub bouncer in the head with a glass hookah base.

Read more »

Auburn officer terminated after being arrested for immoral communication with a minorAn Auburn officer was terminated Thursday after being arrested for felony immoral communication with a minor.

Read more »

Irvine Dog Trainer on Trial for Death of 11 Dogs, Attempted Cover-UpAn Irvine dog trainer, Kwong Chun Sit, faces over 20 felony charges for the deaths of 11 dogs under his care. Prosecutors allege he tried to cover up the deaths by cremating the animals and lying to owners. The trial has begun in Orange County Superior Court.

Read more »

Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old girl faces new felony charges after investigationThe man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl out of Weber County and fleeing to Colorado faces new charges of object rape and forcible sexual abuse.Christo

Read more »