Dog Rescued from Alleged Abuse at Miranda's Rescue Begins Recovery in San Jose

Oliver, a pit bull who was allegedly starved and neglected at Miranda's Rescue, has been rescued and is recovering in San Jose. The rescue is under investigation for killing dogs in its care.

In a story that has shocked animal lovers across California, a pit bull named Oliver has become a symbol of both the cruelty and the resilience found in the world of animal rescue.

Oliver, estimated to be four years old, was originally housed at a San Jose animal shelter where he received care and attention from volunteers. He was eventually transferred to Miranda's Rescue in Humboldt County, a facility that was supposed to help him find a permanent home. But instead of safety, Oliver allegedly faced neglect and starvation.

When Dan Martinez, president of the San Jose-based dog rescue Adopt My Block, retrieved Oliver from Miranda's Rescue after a sheriff's raid, he found the dog in a shocking state. Oliver's ribs were visible through his skin, fur had fallen out from his legs, and his face was covered in scratches and scars. Martinez described the dog as emaciated and clearly underfed, a far cry from the healthy, happy dog that volunteers had known.

The transfer took place after allegations emerged that Miranda's Rescue was euthanizing dogs in its care under questionable circumstances. Two women had set up trail cameras and found evidence suggesting that dogs were being shot in the head and buried on the property. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation, but as of now, no updates have been released.

Martinez drove from San Jose to Fortuna to bring Oliver back, and upon arrival, he was met with a cold reception. The rescue's owner, Shannon Miranda, initially seemed reluctant to release the dog but eventually allowed Martinez to fill out adoption paperwork. In a video recorded by Martinez, Miranda was heard saying that he was glad Martinez was there because they wanted to put Oliver down.

Martinez confronted Miranda about the dog's condition, and Miranda responded by complaining about being treated like a criminal. Martinez noted that Miranda seemed more concerned about his own reputation than the welfare of the dogs in his care. Since returning to San Jose, Oliver has begun to recover. His ribs are no longer visible, his cuts are healing, and his fur is growing back.

He spends his days wagging his tail at everyone he meets and enjoying the simple pleasures of a dog park. Kevin Johnson, founder of Coffee Companions Coffee Co., had taken Oliver on weekend adventures during his stay at the San Jose shelter and was devastated to learn what happened. He expressed relief that Martinez was able to retrieve Oliver and praised the dog's resilience.

The case has raised questions about oversight of animal rescues and the need for stricter regulations to prevent similar abuses. Miranda's Rescue remains under investigation, and animal welfare advocates are calling for transparency and accountability. For now, Oliver is safe, but the ordeal has left a lasting impact on those who fought to save him





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Dog Rescue Animal Abuse Miranda's Rescue Humboldt County Investigation Oliver Pit Bull

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