Be a best friend to man’s best friend.

, we may not be returning the favor — as many pet parents fail to properly protect their pups from this significant issue. , oral care is a dangerously overlooked aspect of canine care.

“Over 80% of pets have dental disease by the age of three, and most owners don’t realize it’s happening,” Liff told The Post, emphasizing that the risks associated with the disease “are serious and often invisible until it’s too late. ”sarijii – stock.adobe.comThis tartar cannot be removed with at-home cleaning and creates a porous surface where more plaque bacteria accumulate, leading to gum irritation and opening the door, or mouth, to other complications.

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“Left untreated, dental disease can lead to periodontal disease, tooth loss, and infection of oral tissue or adjacent structures like the sinuses,” she said. “More concerning, the bacteria from an unhealthy mouth can travel systemically and negatively impact the heart, kidneys, and gut health,” she added, underscoring that dental disease is a major contributor to heart disease, stroke, and other systemic diseases.

To actively prevent dental disease, veterinarians recommend that owners brush their pets’ teeth daily; however, research suggests many fail to meet this minimum. Experts also agree that dogs should get a professional exam with X-rays and a cleaning about once a year, starting at age 3.

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In addition to regular cleaning and exams, Liff shared that pet owners should watch for signs of dental distress. What can a concerned pet parent do if their four-legged familiar is brush-resistant or they’re not up to the task of regular cleaning? The vet shared that she feeds her own dog a daily dental chew for oral health.

PixieMe – stock.adobe.com “Enzymatic products like PupGum actively work to dissolve plaque and contain whole flax seeds that gently abrade the tooth surface as the dog chews, removing plaque without requiring harsh chemicals,” she said. In addition to regular cleaning, exams, and chews, Liff shared that pet owners should watch for signs of dental distress. While many owners assume the off-putting odor of dog breath is par for the course for canines, Liff warns it could signal more serious conditions.

“Watch for dropping food, bad breath, difficulty eating, or disengagement from activities they normally enjoy as these can all indicate oral pain,” she said, urging pet parents to be on the lookout for more advanced symptoms like lost teeth, nasal discharge, or bleeding from the mouth or nose. “Dogs can’t tell us when they’re in pain, so by the time owners notice something is wrong, significant damage has often already been done,” said Liff.

Seek urgent care if your dog has facial swelling, fever, torpor, difficulty breathing, or refuses food or water. Liff shared that another telltale sign for owners to watch for is visible wear on the teeth themselves, particularly in dogs that chew hard objects.

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“The most common cause of dental fractures is actually hard chew toys such as yak chews, bully sticks, marrow bones, and antlers,” she said, noting that any treat that isn’t soft enough for a human to dent with their thumbnail is technically too hard for a dog’s mouth and could break a tooth.sarijii - stock.adobe.com In addition to regular cleaning and exams, Liff shared that pet owners should watch for signs of dental distress. The vet shared that she feeds her own dog a daily dental chew for oral health.