Dog Owner Spared Jail After Pets Mauled Delivery Man Leaving Permanent Scars

A court sentenced Kieran Morris to a suspended prison term and community service for his dogs attacking a delivery man. The victim was left with permanent scars and believed he could die. The dogs were kept in deplorable conditions, which the judge condemned.

A man whose two out-of-control dogs mauled a delivery man, leaving him with permanent scars , has been spared immediate jail. Kieran Morris , 21, was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court after pleading guilty to being the owner of a dog out of control causing serious injury.

The attack occurred on August 19, 2023, in the front garden of Morris's home on Beech Grove Road in Newcastle's West End. The victim, a volunteer delivering a food parcel, approached the property and, having delivered there before, entered the gated garden and attempted to pet the dogs to assess their temperament. Initially, the dogs appeared friendly, licking his hand.

However, as he moved toward the door, their demeanor changed dramatically. They became aggressive, blocked his path, and launched a violent attack, biting his wrists and hands. He tried to defend himself and kick them away but was pinned against a gate by both animals, resulting in multiple injuries and significant bleeding. The victim screamed for help during the ordeal, which left him with lasting physical and psychological trauma.

In a victim impact statement, he said he genuinely believed he could be killed and described feeling powerless. He also noted that the dog owner did nothing to intervene during the attack. Police responding to the incident found not only the two attacking dogs but a total of four dogs living in appalling conditions at the property.

The yard was covered in faeces, bins were overflowing, a chewed sofa and mattress were present, and doors were tied shut with leads and dressing gown cords. Inside, dog food bowls contained little food, and the water was dirty. Prosecuting attorney Daisy Wrigley detailed these conditions to the court, emphasizing the neglect. The three dogs seized by police are currently in the process of being re-homed, a process that has already cost the taxpayer approximately £20,000.

Morris, who was 19 at the time of the incident, defended by Lucy Todd, claimed he did not fully appreciate the responsibilities of dog ownership. The defense stated that the dogs had previously been trusted family pets with no indication of aggression toward humans and had been around children. Morris was described as caring greatly for the dogs and being deeply regretful and remorseful, extending his deepest sympathy to the victim.

He also mentioned he was caring for his mother who has mental health problems. Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced Morris to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work. She also disqualified him from owning a dog for seven years. In her remarks, the judge strongly condemned the living conditions, stating: “The conditions in the house and the conditions in which the dogs were living and kept were deplorable.

Dogs, nor people should be living in those conditions. ” The suspended sentence means Morris will avoid incarceration if he complies with the terms of his order





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Dog Attack Delivery Man Attacked Kieran Morris Deplorable Dog Conditions Suspended Sentence Animal Control Newcastle Crown Court Permanent Scars Dog Ownership Responsibilities Dog Mauling

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