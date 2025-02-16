Dog Found Abandoned With Plea for Help in Michigan Parking Lot

A dog named Rukey was abandoned in a Meijer parking lot in Michigan with a handwritten note pleading for help. The Kent County Animal Shelter took her in and has received numerous adoption applications. The shelter emphasizes its support programs for pet owners in crisis and encourages those in need to reach out.

A dog named Rukey was found abandoned in a Meijer parking lot in Kent County , Michigan . A handwritten plea for help was attached to her collar, reading, 'My name is Rukey. Please help me, take me home.' The Kent County Animal Shelter took in Rukey and reports a large number of adoption applications from community members, according to its Facebook page. Newsweek reached out to the Kent County Animal Shelter for comment.

The shelter emphasizes that it offers various support programs for pet owners in crisis, including emergency pet food assistance, connections to social services, financial resources for pet care expenses, and specialized support for families facing housing instability. These resources are available before pet owners consider surrendering their animals. Shelter Director Angela Hollinshead said on Facebook, 'To the person who had to make the heartbreaking decision to let her go - please know that Rukey is safe and deeply loved by our staff. Her gentle personality has already won our hearts, and we will ensure she is cared for and finds a wonderful, loving family.' The Kent County Animal Shelter added in a statement, 'We never know the battles someone is silently facing. If you need help, please ask. Our goal is to keep pets and families together, and we will do everything we can to provide resources to support and preserve the human-animal bond.'Many Facebook users expressed interest in adopting Rukey and showed empathy for both the dog and the former owner's situation. One commenter stated, 'This could happen to anyone. We need to support each other during tough times.' The shelter will continue caring for Rukey while evaluating potential adopters to ensure the best possible match





