Dog fatally shot by LAPD officers in San Fernando Valley after responding to report ofscreaming woman

When the woman re-opened her door, the LAPD alleged that the dog exited the apartment and charged one of the officers.

A dog was fatally shot by the Los Angeles Police Department after they responded to an apartment building in Canoga Park on Saturday night, where they were called for reports of a"screaming woman" in an apartment unit.

Family members say she was celebrating the New York Knicks' NBA Championship when the tragedy occurred. The LAPD said the incident took place around 8:55 p.m. in the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue. When officers arrived, they met with the person who reported the incident. Officers were directed to a unit where they began talking to the woman.

The LAPD says that while they were speaking with the woman, her large dog was by her side, barking at officers. The officers instructed the woman to secure her dog, and she briefly closed her door. When she re-opened her door, the LAPD alleged that the dog exited the apartment and charged one of the officers. An officer-involved shooting took place.

The dog, a 2-year-old Saint Bernard, Golden retriever and Doodle mix named Jameson, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jameson, the 2-year-old dog that was fatally shot by LAPD officers in Canoga Park on Saturday while his owners celebrated the New York Knicks' NBA Championship. Heartbreaking video that was posted to social media on Saturday night showed the dog's owner crying and calling out her dog's name.

"It's tearing my body apart, waking up and not having him at the foot of my bed," said Jeremiah Garcia. "Everyone loved that dog. " Garcia said that he was watching the Knicks game at his girlfriend's house nearby when he FaceTimed his mom after the win. "Soon as my opened the door to greet the officer, Jamo sprints out as an opportunity just to greet someone else and then, yeah, that's what happened," Garcia said.

"When I was on the phone, I heard two shots. " He said that he rushed home to the apartment complex, where he arrived and found Jameson dead, still wearing the Knicks t-shirt they had put on him before the game. The woman cooperated with the investigation, police said. Force Investigation Division investigators responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Garcia said he"would never dream" of Jameson lunging at anyone, including police officers, and that he was a very playful dog. He and his family are now demanding justice and accountability from the officers involved. Family members have established a GoFundMe to help honor Jameson, which can be found by searching for the keywords"Justice for Jameson: Help Us Honor His Memory.

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