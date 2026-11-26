Dog Beach in Ocean Beach has been closed for close to a week after a sewage spill, with bacteria levels still above the safe threshold.

SAN DIEGO — Dog Beach in Ocean Beach has been closed for close to a week due to bacterial contamination, and city officials say samples taken Wednesday still showed bacterial levels above the safe threshold.

The contamination comes after a massive sewage spill during a rain storm last week. Last Thursday, a mechanical failure in a sewage pipe project near Mission Trails Park caused 37,000 gallons of raw sewage to spill into the nearby river — and then into the ocean. The result was a beach closure.

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But those dreaded yellow signs meant nothing to dozens of dog owners on the beach today, where most dogs ran free while one stood out, kept on a leash.