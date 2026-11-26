Dog Beach in Ocean Beach remains closed for nearly a week after sewage spill sends bacteria levels soaring
Dog Beach in Ocean Beach has been closed for close to a week after a sewage spill, with bacteria levels still above the safe threshold.
SAN DIEGO — Dog Beach in Ocean Beach has been closed for close to a week due to bacterial contamination, and city officials say samples taken Wednesday still showed bacterial levels above the safe threshold.
The contamination comes after a massive sewage spill during a rain storm last week. Last Thursday, a mechanical failure in a sewage pipe project near Mission Trails Park caused 37,000 gallons of raw sewage to spill into the nearby river — and then into the ocean. The result was a beach closure.
But those dreaded yellow signs meant nothing to dozens of dog owners on the beach today, where most dogs ran free while one stood out, kept on a leash.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at 10News
Get an alert when there is news on DOG BEACHFollow DOG BEACH