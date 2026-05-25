Dog Accidentally Fires Shotgun at Nebraska Convenience Store

A dog accidentally shot someone outside of a convenience store in Nebraska after its owner went inside, police said. The victim has not been identified. A nearby woman was also hit by a pellet in the upper right arm after the gun was discharged. She was stopped at the traffic light on Avenue I with her arm resting out of the window. The woman was subsequently rushed to the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff for treatment. However, her injury was not believed to be life-threatening. The police are still investigating the incident.

A dog accidentally shot someone outside of a convenience store in Nebraska after its owner went inside, police said. Officers responded to the Short Stop convenience store in Scottsbluff, about seven hours west of Omaha, at 12.07pm on Saturday following reports that someone had been shot.

At their initial response, officers were told that the shooting involved a BB gun, but as they rushed to the store they learned it was actually a shotgun that had been fired. The truck’s owner had gone inside the store as another person stood outside near the passenger-side door, police said. At that point, the dog, who was sitting in the back seat, allegedly jumped from one side of the truck to the other.

Police said the dog accidentally triggered a loaded shotgun inside the truck. The victim has not been identified. The shooting happened Saturday around 12.07pm at the Short Stop convenience store in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. A nearby woman was also hit by a pellet in the upper right arm after the gun was discharged.

She was stopped at the traffic light on Avenue I with her arm resting out of the window. The woman was subsequently rushed to the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff for treatment.

However, her injury was not believed to be life-threatening. The shooting remained under investigation by the Scottsbluff police. It is illegal to travel with a loaded shotgun in a vehicle, according to Nebraska state law. Law enforcement said the incident served as an important reminder that firearm safety is of the utmost importance when handling, possessing, transporting, or maintaining any type of firearm.

Despite the incident’s bizarre nature, other shootings by dogs have been reported in the US over the past year. In November, a 53-year-old Pennsylvania man was allegedly shot in the back by his dog, according to Shillington police cited by WFMZ. The unnamed man said he was cleaning his shotgun and had laid his firearm on the bed when his dog jumped up.

The canine apparently saw his owner setting the gun down as an invitation to jump on the bed to be pet, discharging the weapon in the process. After the shooting, the Shillington man was rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery for his injuries. Law enforcement said the shooting, although unusual, appeared accidental. In that incident, it was believed that the dog’s paw could have gotten caught inside the trigger with the safety off.

The Daily Mail reached out to the Scottsbluff Police Department for comment on Saturday’s shooting. A dog accidentally fired off a loaded shotgun at a convenience store in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, while its owner was inside the store. Outside, a woman was hit by a pellet, and the dog inadvertently triggered the shotgun when it jumped from one side to the other.

The incident is under investigation by the Scottsbluff police and serves as a reminder of the importance of firearm safety. The police stated that it is illegal to transport a loaded shotgun in a vehicle, according to Nebraska state law.setPropert





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