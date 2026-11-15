Does time on social media make teens anxious and depressed? The evidence is not so clear.

Only a weak link can connect time spent on social media to levels of anxiety and depression.

Parents are understandably worried about the impact of social media on the mental health of their children.among 16-to-24-year-old Australians, affecting 39% in 2022, up from 26% in 2007.

Over the same period, smartphones have given young people continuous access to social media. But questions remain about whether there is a causal link: does spending time on social media harm young people’s mental health? , we analysed the findings of 37 studies examining the relationship between social media use and anxiety and depression symptoms in young people aged 10–24.

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We were surprised to find only a very weak link between the time they spent on social media and their levels of anxiety and depression. This suggests simply restricting young people’s access to social media – the focus of recent policies – may be missing the broader picture when it comes to addressing anxiety and depression. Video: TODAY AND 9 NEWS AUSTRALIAWe hope that social media restrictions will indeed improve the wellbeing of young people.

However, our unexpected research findings mean we’re not optimistic – and suggest the solution will be far more complex.from 37 longitudinal and experimental studies that in total tracked nearly 80,000 young people’s social media use and their symptoms of depression and anxiety over time. The studies were conducted across 15 mainly high-income countries – including Australia – using highly representative samples of the wider population of young people. .

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Its findings suggested restricting social media might be beneficial if young people were already severely depressed. The other 36 were all observational studies . We pooled information about linear relationships to see if, as time using social media increased, depression and anxiety symptoms became more severe. We were surprised to find only a very weak association.

Overall social media use accounted for less than 1% of how much anxiety and depression symptoms varied in severity. This effect was not stronger in younger compared to older adolescents. Nor was the effect stronger in more recent studies, when social media platforms haveThis video from Australia’s 36 Months campaign described how the movement worked to achieve the first nationwide social media ban for under-16s. In our synthesis we focused on anxiety and depressive symptoms.

Of course, it’s possible that time on social media platforms has stronger links to other mental health symptoms, such as body image problems, or worse outcomes at school. Just measuring the time someone spends on social media also doesn’t capture whether they’re exposed to harmful content, such as cyberbullying.we found, researchers assigned 182 young people to different groups, in which they either continued to use social media as normal, or limited their use.

Participants who had their social media use capped at one hour a day, and who were already highly depressed, reported a decrease in symptoms. Highly depressed participants in the control group did not.

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Despite the findings of the one experimental study, the takeaway from our synthesis of the strongest available evidence is that social media restrictions alone may not successfully address the mental health crisis.under active investigation include the changing academic pressures young people face, as well as inequality, job insecurity, housing stress, climate change and substance use.in young people’s increasing awareness and evolving concepts of mental health and mental illness. A young person today may seek a diagnosis for levels of distress that, in previous decades, might have gone undetected.

This potentially affects how young people self-report mental health, as well as the treatment they receive. Australia’s social media restrictions for under-16 year olds are an important opportunity to test the impact on young people’s mental health.

However, we cannot assume they will stem the tide of growing mental health problems. In the meantime, understanding and responding to the underlying causes of the mental health crisis remains a critical priority.