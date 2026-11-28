Dr. Stephanie Widmer confirms the 'man flu' is not a real medical diagnosis, though some data suggests men may face worse outcomes than women.

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When a minor cold knocks a man onto the couch for days, it’s often dismissed as a classic case of the"man flu" — but is there real science behind it? Dr. Stephanie Widmer, a New York City emergency medicine physician, medical toxicologist and Fox News medical contributor, confirmed that the"man flu" is not a realWhile some evidence already points to biological differences in how men's and women’s immune systems respond, the doctor noted that the issue"deserves a little bit more attention" from researchers.

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"At the end of the day, there is no evidence ... that men have more severe symptoms, suffer more, or experience more pain or discomfort when it comes to the flu, colds or other respiratory viruses and"But again, that doesn't mean they are necessarily experiencing more severe symptoms," she said. "It doesn't prove that the man flu does exist, so to speak.