Does listening to 432Hz songs 'reset your brain'? No, say music psychologists

The idea that specific frequencies can improve your health is not new, but there's no science to back up the connection between 432Hz and brain reset. Music psychologists argue that the effects of sound on wellbeing are more about how we perceive and interpret sounds, and personal preferences play a significant role. Music and frequencies with a lower pitch, like white noise, pink noise, and brown noise, can have a calming effect on individuals.

Does listening to songs tuned at 432Hz really 'reset your brain'? This is what several people are claiming on TikTok, as part of a new trend sweeping the social media app.

'432 Hz is known to naturally resonate with our body, directly related to the earth & nature,' one user claimed. Another added: 'It calms your mind, aligns your body, and resets your energy field - fast.

' And one said: '432Hz vibrates in harmony with your biology to lower cortisol and pull your brain into a state of deep, centered peace. It's a literal tuning fork for your DNA.





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Tiktok 432Hz Music Psychology High Frequency Reset Brain

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