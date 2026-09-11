John Bolton Doubts JD Vance Can Win 2028 Nomination After Midterm Defeat

Former national security adviser John Bolton says JD Vance does not control the MAGA base the way Donald Trump does and predicts a crowded 2028 primary. Bolton also rejects Vance's claim that the Iran war caused the GOP midterm losses, pointing instead to gasoline prices and Trump's lack of strategy.

Former national security adviser John Bolton is skeptical that Vice President JD Vance can inherit President Donald Trump's political movement and win the White House in 2028.

Bolton told Newsweek that Vance does not command the Republican base the way Trump does. His comments came after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress and several governorships in Tuesday's midterm elections. Bolton described Trump as a unique political force and Vance as a lesser copy. So, the aberration here is Trump, and he has been the difference, Bolton said of the party's shift from conservatism toward MAGA.

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John Bolton Questions JD Vance

JD Vance is aberration number two, but JD Vance doesn't control the base the way Trump does. Bolton, who served in Trump's White House from 2018 until he was fired in 2019, now expects two lame-duck years and a crowded fight for the 2028 nomination. Vance issued a lengthy social media post blaming the unpopular conflict with Iran for the GOP's humbling defeat. Bolton rejects that explanation.

I don't think it was the war that cost him, cost Trump the midterms, he said. If he had ever acted once since February that he cared about the issue, I think his problems would have been considerably less. For voters, Bolton argued, the conflict came down to what they paid at gas stations. The war to most people means higher gasoline prices, Bolton said.

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It's not a rejection of the idea that Iran needs to be constrained in the Middle East. It has nothing to do with foreign policy, really. Exit polling backs part of that view. Only about one-third of voters said the war in Iran was crucial to their vote for Congress, well below the roughly half who said that about the cost of living or government corruption, according to The AP Voter Poll.

In his post, Vance also took aim at defenders of the war. If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so, he wrote. He added a pointed nod to critics: To the people who are pissed off and want to say, I told you so: you're right, you did tell us so. Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview.

That argument put him at odds with Trump, who has repeatedly said the war was the right decision and that he would do it again. Trump has said history will judge him favorably and has proclaimed that the one thing Vance left out of his post was saying it would be the right call to go to war if they had to do it all over again.

Bolton Compares Midterms to 1968

The split echoes the 1968 campaign, when Democratic Vice President Hubert Humphrey struggled to distance himself from Lyndon Johnson's Vietnam War while avoiding the ire of the sitting president of his own party. Humphrey eventually called for a bombing pause but still lost the election. Bolton, long labeled one of Washington's most hawkish advisers, has served in every Republican administration since Ronald Reagan's.

He supported the operation that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but grew impatient with the lack of strategy that followed. Trump didn't have any strategy, he said. You can't to this day state what his objective was. He can't even do it.

Pete Hegseth Faces Blame for War

He doesn't know. Trump never consulted the Iranian opposition, U.S. allies, Congress or the American public before launching the strikes, Bolton said, and put himself into a trap of his own making. As the midterm defeat sets off speculation about who could be pushed out of the administration, much of it has centered on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a key architect of the war who could be a top target of congressional Democrats. Bolton places the blame higher up.

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Decisions of war and peace are the president and the president alone, basically, he said. It's a typical Trump response when something goes wrong to say, well, that guy over there did it and I'm not responsible. In Trump's first term, Bolton said, aides from both domestic and foreign policy teams would push back and raise alternatives before decisions were made. In the second, Trump surrounded himself with people who would just say yes, sir.

People can point to Hegseth as saying, yes sir, too quickly, Bolton said, but it's not Hegseth's fault that he was doing what Trump wanted. Bolton was part of the Trump administration when Republicans lost the House in 2018. While the 2026 defeat was bigger, he does not expect much to change abroad. In the foreign affairs area, it's not likely to be too much different, he said.

Congress has very limited authority there, primarily budgetary. Democrats will still try to assert themselves, Bolton said, though he sees most of that fight happening in committee rooms. Trump signaled he isn't leaving without a fight, naming Stephen Miller, the architect of his hard-line immigration agenda, as his new chief of staff in place of Susie Wiles. You're gonna have the political equivalent of two years of hand-to-hand combat and trench warfare, Bolton said.

Democrats are expected to investigate the administration all the way back to Trump's first term, with a focus on allegations of corruption, self-dealing and self-enrichment. I think it's going to be a very partisan atmosphere, and I don't see much happening one way or the other productive, Bolton said. On the world stage, he said, Trump keeps most of his room to maneuver.

Republicans May Return to NATO

I think it's going to be hard to constrain Trump in international affairs, where the Constitution clearly gives the president the predominant role, Bolton said. Where Bolton does see change coming is inside his own party. Republican support for NATO stretches back to Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Barry Goldwater's 1964 campaign, he said, and Trump's hostility toward the alliance never reflected the mainstream of Republicans in Congress.

As the lame duck status takes effect, more and more Republicans will say we need to support NATO, we need to repair the damage that Trump has done, he said. And we need to get on with that pretty quickly. Bolton isn't worried about another war, as other conservative personalities like former Fox News host Tucker Carlson have warned.

Two years out from leaving office, he thinks Trump has a different prize in mind, one he has been chasing since his first administration. Bolton said he expects the fight over the party's direction to intensify as Trump's influence wanes and Republicans weigh how closely to tie themselves to the outgoing president.