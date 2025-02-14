Does America Still Stand Behind NATO?

NATO's top civilian official, US General Charles Hegseth, delivered a stark message to Western allies, stating that the US is primarily focused on its own security and that Ukraine will not receive all its territory back from Russia. He also asserted that NATO will not intervene in any future force policing peace in Ukraine, raising doubts about America's commitment to the alliance.

This week, the most powerful member of NATO has thrown the world’s biggest military alliance into disarray, raising troubling questions about America’s commitment to Europe an security. The U.S.

Army General Charles Hegseth, NATO’s top civilian official, delivered a stark message to the alliance’s Western backers on Wednesday that he had joined their meeting “to directly and unambiguously express that stark strategic realities prevent the United States of America from being primarily focused on the security of Europe.”\“The United States faces consequential threats to our homeland. We must — and we are — focusing on security of our own borders,” he said. Reading the riot act to U.S. allies, Hegseth said that Ukraine will not get all its territory back from Russia and will not be allowed to join NATO, which would provide the ultimate security guarantee to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin never attacks it again. He insisted NATO will not be involved in any future force that might be required to police the peace in Ukraine. European and other nations will, but the Europeans will have to pay for it. No American troops would take part in such an operation, he warned. Beyond that, Hegseth said that NATO will not come to the rescue of any European nation involved in that force if it is attacked by Russia. It’s unclear what role the U.S. would play, if any, although Russia is sure to test the force’s resolve if America does not provide backup.\“To say that it’s the biggest and most robust alliance in history is true, historically speaking. But the real question is will that still be the case in 10 or 15 years,” he said. Founded in 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was formed by 12 nations to counter the threat to European security posed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Dealing with Moscow is in its DNA. Keeping the peace outside the Euro-Atlantic area is not. NATO’s ranks have grown since the Washington Treaty was signed 75 years ago — to 32 countries after Article 5. It’s a political commitment by all member countries to come to the aid of any member whose sovereignty or territory might be under attack. Hegseth has now raised doubts about the U.S. commitment to that pledge, although he did say that his country is not planning to leave the alliance. NATO’s doors are open to any European country that wants to join and can meet the requirements and obligations. Importantly, NATO takes its decisions by consensus, so every member has a veto. This week, Hegseth took Ukraine’s candidacy off the table. The United States is the most powerful member. It spends much more on defense than any other ally and far outweighs its partners in terms of military muscle. So Washington drives the agenda. Hegseth’s speech, essentially saying “this is how it’s going to be,” was further proof. As NATO’s top civilian official, he chairs almost weekly meetings of ambassadors in the North Atlantic Council at its Brussels headquarters. He chairs other “NACs” at ministerial level and summits of heads of state and government. Rutte runs NATO HQ, tries to encourage consensus and speaks on behalf of all 32 members. NATO’s military headquarters is based nearby in Mons, Belgium. It is always run by a top U.S. officer. The current supreme allied commander Europe is Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli. Even though most allies believe that Russia could pose an existential threat to Europe, NATO itself is not arming Ukraine. As an organization, NATO possesses no weapons of any kind. Collectively, the alliance provides only— fuel, combat rations, medical supplies and body armor, as well as equipment to counter drones or mines. But members do send arms on their own or in groups. European allies provided 60% of the military support that Ukraine received in 2024. NATO has also helped Ukraine’s armed forces shift from Soviet-era military doctrine to modern thinking, and has strengthened Ukraine’s defense and security institutions. Much of what NATO does for Ukraine, and indeed for global security, is misunderstood. Often the alliance is thought of as the sum of all U.S. relations with its European partners, from imposing sanctions and other costs on Russia to sending arms and ammunition. But as an organization, its brief is limited to the defense by military means of its 32 member countries — the sacred Three Musketeers-like vow of all for one, one for all — and a commitment to help keep the peace in Europe and North America. Why has NATO stationed more troops on its European borders? NATO itself has no plans to do this, and Hegseth ended any speculation over whether it might. But a key part of the commitment for allies to defend one another is to deter Russia, or any other adversary, from launching an attack in the first place. Finland and Sweden, both of which have close historical and economic ties with the West, are now members of NATO. The recent expansion of NATO, which has been driven by the war in Ukraine, highlights the alliance’s commitment to defending its members and deterring aggression. Hegseth’s speech, however, may have called into question the extent of that commitment.





HuffPostWomen / 🏆 27. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NATO US Ukraine Russia Security Charles Hegseth Article 5 Europe Military Alliance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hegseth Calls for End to Ukraine War, Dismisses NATO Membership for UkraineIn a significant departure from the Biden administration, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called for an end to the Ukraine War and did not announce any new U.S. aid for Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. He emphasized President Trump's commitment to achieving peace through diplomacy and negotiations.

Read more »

Nolte: ‘Captain America’ Star Tells Europe Captain America Shouldn’t Represent AmericaSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

America's Growing Divide: Red America vs. Blue AmericaPolitical theorist Robert Talisse joins Utterly Moderate to discuss the increasing polarization in America, where liberals and conservatives inhabit vastly different social realities, shaped by their political affiliations. From neighborhoods and consumer choices to language and even dietary preferences, the 'red' and 'blue' divide extends far beyond political stances.

Read more »

Ukraine Map Shows Where NATO 'Peacekeepers' May Be DeployedThe U.K., France and other allies have discussed the possibility of deploying peacekeeping troops to Ukraine as the war escalates.

Read more »

Trump Calls for Putin to Make a Deal on Ukraine, Criticizes NATO Allies for FundingIn his first public comments on the war in Ukraine, President Donald Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a peace deal, emphasizing the economic damage inflicted on Russia. Trump also criticized NATO allies for insufficient defense spending, stating that Europe should contribute more financially to Ukraine's support.

Read more »

NATO chief says Russian victory over Ukraine would have a costly impact on alliance's credibilityNATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has warned that a Russian victory over Ukraine would undermine the dissuasive force of the world’s biggest military alliance and could cost trillions of dollars to restore the organization's credibility.

Read more »