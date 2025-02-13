DOE Investigates Blue State Athletic Associations Over Transgender Athlete Policies

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating two athletic associations in states with Democratic governors for allegedly violating Title IX by allowing transgender athletes to compete on teams aligned with their gender identity.

The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) is launching investigations into two athletic associations in states with Democratic governors that have publicly stated their plans to disregard President Donald Trump's executive order on transgender athletes . The DOE sent letters to both the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) on Wednesday, notifying them that they are under investigation by the department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR).

The letters from the DOE state that state law “does not preempt or otherwise nullify federal anti-discrimination laws,” and that “member schools remain subject to Title IX and its implementing regulations.” Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor told Breitbart News in a statement, “The Minnesota State High School League and the California Interscholastic Federation are free to engage in all the meaningless virtue-signaling that they want, but at the end of the day they must abide by federal law.” Trainor added, “OCR’s Chicago and San Francisco regional offices will conduct directed investigations into both organizations to ensure that female athletes in these states are treated with the dignity, respect, and equality that the Trump Administration demands.” He further warned, “I would remind these organizations that history does not look kindly on entities and states that actively opposed the enforcement of federal civil rights laws that protect women and girls from discrimination and harassment.” The announcement of the investigation comes just before the Senate confirmation hearing for Trump’s Education Secretary nominee Linda McMahon, which is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday. The new investigations follow a series of actions taken by the DOE's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) against universities that have allegedly violated Title IX. This includes investigations into San Jose State University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association. The investigations stem from the universities' policies allowing transgender athletes to compete on teams aligned with their gender identity, rather than their biological sex. UPenn became infamous for allowing a transgender swimmer named Lia Thomas to compete on its women’s team in the NCAA championships in 2022, winning some and placing in other categories. More recently, late last year, San Jose State University faced criticism for allowing trans player Blaire Fleming to play on its women’s volleyball team. This sparked a revolt within the school’s team and caused multiple rival teams to boycott games against the California team. UPenn and SJSU have been the targets of lawsuits by women who oppose the schools’ trans-friendly rules. The NCAA has also been taken to court for allowing trans athletes to compete in women’s sports





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TITLE IX TRANSGENDER ATHLETES MINNESOTA STATE HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE CALIFORNIA INTERSCHOLASTIC FEDERATION PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WOMEN's SPORTS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Georgia Sen. Colton Moore arrested at State Capitol before State of the State addressLast year, Sen. Moore was banned from entering House chambers after making controversial comments about late House Speaker David Ralston.

Read more »

Blue state AGs reject Trump's immigration crackdown: 'We will not be distracted'A DOJ memo says state and local officials who do not align with President Trump's crackdown on immigration enforcement could face criminal penalties.

Read more »

Blue state AGs reject Trump's immigration crackdown: 'We will not be distracted'A DOJ memo says state and local officials who do not align with President Trump's crackdown on immigration enforcement could face criminal penalties.

Read more »

Blue State Blues: Charity vs. ‘Social Justice’ in the Wake of the FireSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Trump Turns the Tables: Liberating Blue States After Biden's Red State TargetingAndrew Giuliani, a former Trump administration official, argues that President Trump is focusing on addressing the challenges facing blue states, reversing the pattern of targeting seen under the Biden administration. Giuliani highlights Trump's actions in California, New York, and other blue states, claiming that he is delivering on his promise to serve all of America.

Read more »

Blue State Blues: Gavin Newsom Can Still Veto His Incredibly Stupid Anti-Trump BillsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »