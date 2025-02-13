DOE Investigates Athletic Associations for Flouting Transgender Executive Order

The U.S. Department of Education has launched investigations into the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) for their plans to allow transgender athletes to compete based on their gender identity, rather than biological sex, which contradicts a recent executive order by President Trump.

The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) is launching investigations into two blue state athletic associations that have publicly announced plans to flout President Donald Trump's recent executive order on transgender athletes . The DOE sent letters to both the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) on Wednesday notifying the organizations that they are under investigation by the department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR).

\In the letters the DOE told the associations, which govern high school sports in their states, that state law “does not preempt or otherwise nullify federal anti-discrimination laws,” and that “member schools remain subject to Title IX and its implementing regulations.” Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor told Breitbart News in a statement, “The Minnesota State High School League and the California Interscholastic Federation are free to engage in all the meaningless virtue-signaling that they want, but at the end of the day they must abide by federal law.” Trainor added, “OCR’s Chicago and San Francisco regional offices will conduct directed investigations into both organizations to ensure that female athletes in these states are treated with the dignity, respect, and equality that the Trump Administration demands. “I would remind these organizations that history does not look kindly on entities and states that actively opposed the enforcement of federal civil rights laws that protect women and girls from discrimination and harassment.” \The announcement of the investigation comes just before the Senate confirmation hearing for Trump’s Education Secretary nominee Linda McMahon, which is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday. This move follows President Trump's recent executive order concerning transgender athletes in women's sports. The order states that under Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, “educational institutions receiving Federal funds cannot deny women an equal opportunity to participate in sports”: Therefore, it is the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy. It shall also be the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women’s sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth. After Trump signed the order, both MSHSL and CIF publicly announced their intentions to follow state laws allowing athletes to participate on teams based on an individual athlete’s subjective gender identity, rather than biological sex. The MSHSL stated that regarding participation and eligibility of “transgender student-athletes,” Minnesota schools are guided by state law. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) similarly stated that the CIF provides students with the opportunity to belong, connect, and compete in education-based experiences in compliance with California law which permits students to participate in school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, consistent with the student’s gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the student’s records. The new investigations come after the DOE’s OCR launched investigations into San Jose State University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association for alleged violations of Title IX. UPenn became infamous for allowing a transgender swimmer named Lia Thomas to compete on its women’s team in the NCAA championships in 2022, winning some and placing in other categories. More recently, late last year San Jose State University came under fire for allowing trans player Blaire Fleming to play on its women’s volleyball team. This sparked a revolt within the school’s team and caused multiple rival teams to boycott games against the California team. UPenn and SJSU have been the targets of lawsuits by women who oppose the schools’ trans-friendly rules. The NCAA has also been taken to court for allowing trans athletes to compete in women’s sports





