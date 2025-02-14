DOE Employees Placed on Leave After DEI Training During Trump Administration

MSNBC's Alex Wagner discusses the Department of Education's retaliatory actions against employees for taking DEI training and Linda McMahon's potential impact on funding for teaching African American history.

MSNBC's Alex Wagner joined Nicolle Wallace to discuss her reporting on Department of Education employees who were placed on leave after taking DEI training they received during the first Trump administration. Wagner highlighted the concerning trend of retaliatory actions against employees for engaging in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

The discussion also addressed Donald Trump's selection of Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO, to lead the Department of Education. Wagner pointed out that during her confirmation hearing, McMahon left the door open for schools to potentially lose federal funding for teaching African American history. Wallace expressed alarm at this prospect, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive and inclusive education. The segment further explored the broader implications of these developments, drawing connections to other concerning actions taken by the Trump administration, such as attempts to undermine democratic norms and institutions. Wallace and Wagner underscored the need for vigilance and resistance against these threats to American values and principles





MSNBC / 🏆 469. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Diversity Equity Inclusion Department Of Education Trump Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump orders all federal DEI employees placed on paid leave starting WednesdayAfter a marathon day of inaugural festivities, President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office and signed dozens of executive actions ranging from pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and attempting to end birthright citizenship, which is a constitutional right.

Read more »

Federal DEI Employees Will Have Email Access Suspended And Be Placed On Paid LeaveBy close of business Wednesday, diversity, equity and inclusion offices within the federal government will shut down; email accounts will be suspended.

Read more »

Education Department employees placed on paid leave as part of Trump administration’s DEI purgeDozens of employees at the Education Department were placed on paid administrative leave Friday as part of the Trump administration’s larger effort to rid the federal workforce of employees associated with diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility efforts, two sources familiar with the move told CNN.

Read more »

Over 50 US Education Department Employees Placed on Leave Over DEIMore than 50 senior-level employees at the U.S. Department of Education have been placed on paid administrative leave following President Donald Trump's executive order to remove employees associated with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The employees were informed via letters that their email accounts were suspended, but they will continue to receive their salaries indefinitely. The union representing the affected workers claims some have served the department for decades. This action comes after Trump reversed multiple Biden administration executive orders promoting DEI within the federal government, characterizing them as 'deeply unpopular, inflationary, illegal, and radical practices.'

Read more »

DOE Employees on Paid Leave After Attending Diversity TrainingDozens of employees at the Department of Education and Energy have been placed on paid leave after attending diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) trainings. The union representing the employees suspects this is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to eliminate DEI programs throughout the federal government. Employees report receiving confusing emails and being pressured to resign, facing possible termination if they don't comply.

Read more »

Trump orders all federal diversity, equity and inclusion employees placed on paid leave starting WednesdayThe Trump administration also directed government agencies to draw up plans for firing workers in DEI roles.

Read more »