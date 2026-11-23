“I’ll get back to you on that.”

Prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office sought $3,000 bail for Florentino on charges of petty larceny and possession of stolen property stemming from an arrest Wednesday — adding to the at least 38 busts under his belt, including nearly a dozen in just the past year.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani says Monday he needs more time to decide whether a Manhattan judge was right in freeing a serial criminal on theft charges last week — the day before the man allegedly killed a woman during an apparent robbery. Friday’s heinous murder took place inside a Chinatown apartment, leading to a swarm of police. The charges were bail-eligible, prosecutors said — noting the “harm on harm’’ state statute.

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The statute says normally non-bail-eligible crimes can qualify for bail if a defendant already charged with a felony or A-misdemeanor and commits another crime that causes harm on a person or property, which they say occurred in this case. He had been busted most recently over alleged drug possession earlier this month, on an Oct. 21 warrant for failing to make a scheduled court date, criminal mischief and attempted arson Sept. 2 and Aug. 3 for alleged criminal possession of stolen property.

But even the $3,000 bail ask was too much for Judge Howard — a former Legal Aid Society lawyer — and Mamdani had no criticism to publicly offer about it, either, when asked about it Monday morning.

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“I think that what happened in Chinatown is horrible, and it is an example of the importance that we have in delivering public safety to each and every New Yorker,” he said in response to a Post question about it during an open Q&A at an unrelated press conference. “And this case, as well as a number of other cases, are top of mind for our administration.

” Florentino, 25, is now locked up on Riker’s Island, facing murder, burglary and an avalanche of other charges connected to Yu’s senseless killing. Mayor Zohran Mamdani says Monday he needs more time to decide whether a Manhattan judge was right in freeing a serial criminal on theft charges last week -- the day before the man allegedly killed a woman during an apparent robbery. Friday's heinous murder took place inside a Chinatown apartment, leading to a swarm of police.