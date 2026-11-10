Dodgy Fire Sticks Crackdown Targets Sellers and Users Across the UK

Authorities across the UK are cracking down on dodgy Fire Sticks, with sellers jailed and users facing bank checks, large fines and possible custodial sentences.

Dodgy Fire Sticks are at the centre of a widening crackdown across the UK, with law enforcement organisations taking a tougher stance on the devices and on how they are used and distributed. Several people have been convicted and jailed in recent years for selling and supplying them.

Rav Wilding, a former detective who recently appeared on the BBC Morning Live show, has issued a fresh warning to people who use the devices. The devices typically cost between £30 and £100 and give customers access to a range of premium TV services without payment, most notably live football matches.

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How Authorities Are Targeting Dodgy Fire Sticks Sellers

Authorities are targeting the sellers and distributors of dodgy Fire Sticks through house raids. Wilding said people are often buying the devices online, usually on the black market, and receiving all of these services for free.

Wilding stressed that owning the stick itself is not a crime, but using it for this purpose is. He said authorities are now looking through the accounts of sellers to find out in further detail who is using the devices.

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Wilding said that step often leads to those users being contacted directly. It is estimated that around four million people or households currently have these Fire Sticks, and the approach combines action against the supply chain with scrutiny of the people buying access.

Using Illegal Fire Sticks Is a Crime, Says Rav Wilding

Rav Wilding says using the devices for this purpose is a crime that can carry a huge fine and a custodial sentence. He made clear that he would not suggest anyone use them.

Wilding said the checks extend to bank statements, which are used to identify individuals who have been paying for such a service. He said authorities have been joined in their clampdown by subscription service providers.

Wilding said subscription service providers are losing money as a result and have been reaching out and taking action against people using the devices illegally. He also said people who have paid for such sticks should possibly expect a conversation with police if officers want to know why those payments were made.

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FACT Leads Police Work on Fire Stick Piracy

FACT, the anti-piracy organisation, is playing a leading role in the crackdown on Fire Sticks by liaising with police forces across the country. Daily Mail Sport has previously reported on FACT's involvement in the crackdown on the devices.

Kieron Sharp, chairman of FACT, said the organisation has a wide range of enforcement options. These range from issuing cease and desist notices to 'knock and talk' visits, through to full criminal prosecutions where appropriate.

Sharp said FACT will take robust action against those involved. He said the focus is not only on sellers and distributors, but also on those facilitating and profiting from the illegal activity, so buyers should understand that a purchase can lead to a police conversation, a fine or a prison sentence.