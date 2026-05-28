Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Exits vs Rockies With Leg Injury in Concerning Development

May 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernandez during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández has exited Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies in the top of the third inning with an apparent leg injury. Hernández grabbed his left hamstring after trying to run out a ground ball in the bottom of the second inning. He was visibly frustrated in the dugout, slamming his helmet on the wall before going down to the clubhouse.

Teoscar Hernández is out of Wednesday's game after he appeared to injure his left hamstring while running out a ground ball. The Dodgers announced Hernández exited Wednesday's game with a left hamstring strain. Manager Dave Roberts will have a more substantial update after the game. Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies.

He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.





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