The Dodgers signed a 31-year-old pitcher who's enjoyed sporadic success as a reliever in Boston.

May 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Zack Kelly pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Fenway Park.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectUnsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Kelly to a minor league contract for 2027 with an invitation to the team's spring training camp, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Cotillo reports Kelly had "aggressive suitors" in his free agency. Kelly will make $1.25M in majors and there are $500K in incentives based on appearances in big leagues, sources say. Multiple opt outs early in the season.

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Cotillo also reported that Kelly will make $1.25 million in MLB, and can make it $2 million if he unlocks incentives based on his total games pitched for the Dodgers. As is typical for major leaguers who agree to minor league contracts, Kelly can opt out of the contract at multiple points in 2027 if he isn't on the Dodgers' 26-man roster, per Cotillo. Kelly, 31, had a 3.31 ERA out of the Boston bullpen in 17 appearances in 2026.