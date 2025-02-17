Dodgers Sign Veteran Luis Garcia to Minor League Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added veteran pitcher Luis Garcia to their minor league system, bringing back a player who was initially signed by the team as an international free agent in 2004.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have continued their trend of signing former San Diego Padres pitchers, adding veteran right-hander Luis Garcia to their ranks ahead of the 2025 season. Garcia inked a minor league deal with the Dodgers , as reported by Just Baseball Media’s Aram Leighton. This signing marks a return to the Dodgers for Garcia, who initially signed with the team as an international free agent back in 2004.

Garcia began the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Angels before being traded to the Boston Red Sox at the deadline in exchange for four prospects. The 38-year-old pitcher had a strong start with the Angels, making 45 appearances and posting a 3.71 ERA. However, his stint with the Red Sox was less successful, recording an 8.22 ERA over 15.1 innings. Garcia boasts a decade and a half of Major League Baseball experience, having played for a diverse range of teams including the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, Padres, Angels, and Red Sox. His 2023 season saw him pitching for the Padres, where he went 2-3 with a 4.07 ERA over 61 appearances. He recorded an impressive 53 strikeouts and 24 walks across 59.2 innings, holding right-handed hitters to a meager .214 batting average. Notably, he achieved a 61 percent groundball rate, ranking as the third-highest among National League relievers with at least 50 innings pitched during that season. While securing a spot on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster will be a challenge, Garcia's experience and proven track record could make him a valuable asset to the team. The Dodgers might have two bullpen openings if right-handers Evan Phillips and Michael Kopech begin the season on the injured list. Garcia's journey through the MLB is a testament to his perseverance and adaptability. Despite facing setbacks and changes in teams, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to contribute at the highest level of professional baseball.





