Dodgers Sign Former World Series Champion Eddie Rosario to Minor-League Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue their offseason spending spree by agreeing to a minor-league contract with former Atlanta Braves star Eddie Rosario. Rosario, a 2021 World Series champion and NLCS MVP, will look to revitalize his career with the Dodgers.

Rosario, hailing from Guayama, Puerto Rico, has faced challenges in recent seasons, but he boasts a strong track record in the playoffs. Less than four years ago, he won a championship with the Atlanta Braves, posting an impressive 1.073 OPS with three home runs and 11 RBIs across 16 postseason games. Notably, the Braves defeated the Dodgers in the 2021 NLCS, a series where Rosario earned the MVP award. In 2024, Rosario played for both the Washington Nationals and Atlanta, accumulating 91 games played. However, he struggled offensively, recording a -1.6 WAR with a .531 OPS, 10 home runs, and 35 RBIs. Recognizing Rosario's potential, the Dodgers are taking a calculated risk with a minor-league deal. Both parties are hopeful that Rosario can regain his previous form and overcome his recent struggles. The Dodgers have been the most active team in Major League Baseball this offseason, relentlessly pursuing talent and bolstering their roster. This move to sign Rosario, on a minor-league contract, exemplifies their strategic approach of acquiring players with proven potential at a minimal financial risk





