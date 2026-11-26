The Los Angeles Dodgers made another addition, signing a New York Mets free agent utility man.

Jun 28, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Eric Wagaman reacts after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citi Field.

Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Los Angeles Dodgers haven't made any significant free agent additions thus far this offseason, with the only signings Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported that the Dodgers signed veteran utility man Eric Wagaman to a minor league deal. Wagaman's deal comes with an invitation to big league spring training, whenever that occurs following anSources: Free-agent infielder Eric Wagaman signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including an invitation to MLB Spring Training.

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He worked his way up the Yankees organization but never reached the MLB level in New York. Then, in December 2023, he was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft. Wagaman was with the Angels organization for the entire 2024 season and made his MLB debut that September. He ended up appearing in 18 big league games, hitting .250 with two home runs, 10 RBIs and an OPS of .673.