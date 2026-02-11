Ohtani Named NL MVP Finalist as Crow-Armstrong Emerges as Favorite

Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for the 2026 National League MVP award alongside Brice Turang and Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is favored to win and end Ohtani's streak of three straight unanimous MVP wins.

Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for the 2026 National League Most Valuable Player Award, but the Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar is not expected to win it this time.

Ohtani Faces Stiff Competition for MVP

Ohtani was named Monday as one of three finalists alongside Milwaukee Brewers infielder Brice Turang and Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. The winner will be announced Nov. 12 on MLB Network at 4 p.m. PT. Crow-Armstrong, known as PCA, is the heavy favorite to win the award. That could end Ohtani's remarkable streak of three consecutive unanimous MVP awards.

Also read 2026 AL, NL Gold Glove Award Winners: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cody Bellinger, and More

Ohtani has won four MVP awards overall. Even though voting is based only on regular-season performance and does not account for the postseason, Ohtani's struggles in the final months of the regular season and the postseason make him an underdog this year.

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The 24-year-old Cubs star held the advantage over Ohtani in WAR (9.8 to 6.5), home runs (45 to 30), batting average (.280 to .275) and nearly every other notable offensive statistic except on-base percentage, where Ohtani had a slight edge (.377 to .372). Crow-Armstrong is also widely regarded as the best defender in baseball, which strengthens his MVP case. Ohtani did not play in the field during 2026 except when he was on the mound.

Ohtani, the NL MVP in each of his first two seasons with the Dodgers, had a sub-par second half this year while trying to play through knee and biceps injuries. He went 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts but did not throw a pitch after July 3 due to the injuries. His batting average of .275, on-base percentage of .377 and OPS of .889 were his lowest since the 2022 season with the Angels.

His 30 home runs were his fewest in a full season since 2019, and he went a career-long 25 games without a home run. Even in a season that did not meet his usual standards, Ohtani made history. According to Elias Sports, he is only the second player in MLB history to finish in the top three of MVP voting in six consecutive seasons.

Ohtani's MVP History and Injuries

Ohtani won the MVP award in the American League with the Angels in 2021 and 2023, finished second to Aaron Judge in 2022, then won the award in the National League with the Dodgers in 2024 and 2025. Ohtani's pitching prowess has been pivotal in him winning the past three MVP awards, the last two of which came with the Dodgers, but several injuries limited him in 2026.

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Ohtani was the lone Dodger to finish in the top three in balloting for any of the five BBWAA Awards. Those awards include the MVP Award, the Cy Young Award, the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award, the Manager of the Year Award and the Reliever of the Year Award. There are also significant changes being made in the business side of the Dodgers front office.

Dodgers Announce Front Office Changes

Executive vice president and chief operating officer Bob Wolfe will retire at the end of 2026. Wolfe spent the past 14 years with the Dodgers, the past five as COO, and 47 years in professional sports with the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Nationals and Dodgers. He will remain with the organization in an advisory role. Caroline Perry will replace Wolfe as of Nov. 30.

Perry spent the past 16 seasons in the San Diego Padres organization. The Dodgers also named Royce Cohen to the position of executive vice president and chief business officer.