Dodgers' Rookies Ryan Ward, Alex Freeland Homer in 9-1 Rout of Phillies

Dodgers rookies Ryan Ward and Alex Freeland hit home runs, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto strikes out 10 over 5 1/3 scoreless innings as Los Angeles defeats Philadelphia 9-1, securing its fifth straight series win.

LOS ANGELES - After seven long seasons navigating the minors, Ryan Ward finally had his moment in the major league spotlight, smashing a home run that helped propel the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 9-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers, winners of four straight series, pounced on Phillies rookie pitcher Andrew Painter early and never let up. Ward's blast was part of a remarkable display of power from the bottom of the Dodgers' order, as rookie Alex Freeland also went deep in the same fourth inning, and veteran Max Muncyadded a late homer.

The offensive explosion provided more than enough support for right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who delivered a masterful performance, matching a career high with 10 strikeouts over 5 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his second consecutive win. The game opened with a tense duel between Yamamoto and the Phillies' young ace. Yamamoto, who improved to 5-4 on the season, was nearly untouchable through the first three innings, allowing no hits. The Dodgers' first runs came in unconventional fashion in the second inning.

Alex Freeland started the rally with a sharp double to left field off Painter, scoring a runner from third to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead. In the third, Kyle Tucker singled just off the first-base bag, driving in Freddie Freeman to extend the lead to 2-0.

Ryan Ward, a 28-year-old journeyman who was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City two days earlier when Teoscar Hernandez was placed on the injured list, stepped to the plate to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Facing a 1-0 count, Ward turned on an 87-mph slider from Painter and launched it deep into the right-field bullpen. The ball left his bat at 108 mph and traveled an estimated 400 feet, marking his first career home run in the big leagues.

The moment was the culmination of a long road; he had hit 156 home runs in seven minor league seasons, including 36 at Oklahoma City last year where he was named the Pacific Coast League MVP after leading all of minor league baseball in home runs, RBIs, extra-base hits, and total bases. For Ward, who was making his first career start at Dodger Stadium, the dream had finally been realized.

Alex Freeland, who had driven in the first run, made his own mark two batters later. On a 1-1 count, Freeland connected on a line drive that hooked just inside the right-field foul pole for his third home run of the season. The blast, at 97 mph and 344 feet, was enough to end Painter's day prematurely; the Phillies' prized rookie was removed after just 3 1/3 innings, a career-low outing.

He was charged with six runs (five earned) on six hits and a walk, with three strikeouts. The Dodgers continued to pile on in the fifth when Alex Call, who entered as a pinch-hitter and took Ward's spot in the order, delivered a two-run single to right field, pushing the lead to 6-0.

Yamamoto continued to dominate, working around a pair of baserunners in the fourth and then stranding runners on second and third with one out in the fifth by striking out Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner in quick succession. Schwarber would strike out in all three of his at-bats against Yamamoto. The Dodgers added more insurance in the sixth.

Andy Pages hit a high pop-up that dropped just inside the right-field line for a triple, and Freddie Freeman followed with a sacrifice fly to score Pages. In the seventh, Max Muncy joined the home run parade with a solo shot to make it 9-0. Freeman added another sacrifice fly in the eighth. The Phillies avoided a shutout in the ninth when Jonathan Hernandez, who had relieved Yamamoto, surrendered a home run to Bryson Stott.

Freeman, who had two sacrifice flies, reached base in four of his five plate appearances. Pages reached base three times, including the triple. The Dodgers' offense tallied 12 hits against three Phillies pitchers. For Yamamoto, it was a complete performance; he allowed only one hit-a single in the sixth-and two walks while recording those 10 strikeouts.

He threw 98 pitches, 68 for strikes. The win marked the first time this season that Yamamoto had won consecutive starts, and it lifted the Dodgers to their fifth series win in a row. Yard, playing his first game at Dodger Stadium, went 1-for-2 with a walk and was promptly mobbed by his teammates in the dugout after his homer. Ward and Freeland, two products of the Dodgers' robust player development system, combined for five RBIs.

The victory improved the Dodgers' record to a major league best 37-18, extending their lead in the National League West. The Phillies, meanwhile, saw their starter knocked out early and their bats silenced once again by a premier pitching performance, slipping to 29-27 on the year





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