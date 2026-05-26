Dodgers Rally to Defeat Rockies 5-3 Despite Sheehan's Rough Night

The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a tough outing from starter Emmet Sheehan to defeat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Monday. Kiké Hernandez made his season debut and shined with an RBI double, while Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman delivered key hits. The bullpen gave up a run in the seventh, but the Dodgers closed out the game with four runs.

The Dodgers rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday despite a rough night from starter Emmet Sheehan . Kiké Hernandez made his season debut and ripped an RBI double during his first at-bat, helping the Dodgers rally in the fourth inning.

Mookie Betts tied the score 3-3 with a sacrifice fly, Freddie Freeman delivered a go-ahead RBI double, and Andy Pages supplied an insurance run with a single to center. The bullpen coughed up a run, but the Dodgers were able to close out the game with four runs in the seventh. The win marks the bullpen’s first loss in 12 games, snapping a modern-day record for the franchise





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Los Angeles Dodgers Colorado Rockies MLB Baseball Emmet Sheehan Kiké Hernandez Mookie Betts Freddie Freeman Bullpen Win

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