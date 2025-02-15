Dodgers Optimistic About Integrating Ohtani's Two-Way Talent

The Los Angeles Dodgers are confident in their ability to manage Shohei Ohtani's dual role as a pitcher and hitter, leveraging their pitching depth and strategic scheduling.

Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers , expressed confidence in their ability to manage Shohei Ohtani's unique two-way role within their pitching rotation. Friedman highlighted the benefit of five scheduled off days in April, allowing for strategic scheduling and a flexible approach. He emphasized the Dodgers' depth in pitching candidates, suggesting they could experiment with different rotations and workloads to accommodate Ohtani's needs.

Ohtani, coming off his third MVP season, will be transitioning back to pitching after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in 2023. Friedman stated that the team would be able to tailor a schedule that works best for both Ohtani and other starting pitching prospects like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Gavin Stone.The Dodgers' rotation depth allows for flexibility in incorporating Ohtani without disrupting the established bullpen. May, who is recovering from multiple injuries, may start the season in the bullpen. Meanwhile, Noah Syndergaard will begin the season on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from offseason surgery. The Dodgers' first full-squad workout is scheduled for Saturday, with their first spring training game against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.





