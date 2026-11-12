Evan Phillips Leaves Dodgers for Braves on Three-Year $35 Million Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost reliever Evan Phillips, who signed a three-year, $35 million contract with the Atlanta Braves. Phillips was a key part of the Dodgers bullpen from 2021 to 2026.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost right-handed reliever Evan Phillips, who signed a three-year, $35 million deal with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. The move marks the Dodgers first big free-agent loss of the offseason and ends Phillips six-year tenure in Los Angeles.

Phillips, 32, originally joined the Dodgers as an unheralded waiver claim in 2021. He quickly developed into one of the game's most trusted relievers after struggling early in his career with the Braves, Baltimore Orioles, and Tampa Bay Rays. In his first full season with the Dodgers in 2022, Phillips made a career-high 64 appearances, finishing with a 1.14 ERA and 77 strikeouts over 63 innings. He continued his dominance in 2023 with a 2.05 ERA over 62 appearances.

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Phillips posts elite ERA during Dodgers tenure

From 2022 to 2024, Phillips posted a 2.21 ERA with a team-high 44 saves. He played a key role on the Dodgers 2024 World Series team, though he missed that year's Fall Classic with a shoulder injury. Phillips suffered another health setback in 2025, making only seven appearances before going down with an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery.

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He returned during the second half of the 2026 season and after some initially inconsistent performances regained his typically dominant form down the stretch. He finished the 2026 regular season with a 3.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 26 innings. In his final 24 appearances, he posted a 2.33 ERA while also hitting 100 mph with his fastball at one point. That strong finish was enough for the Braves to make a significant investment in the nine-year MLB veteran.

He became the first of what could be several Dodgers relievers to sign elsewhere this offseason. Phillips was one of several longtime Dodgers relievers who hit the free agent market this offseason, along with Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol, and Blake Treinen. While he was a potential re-signing candidate for the club, he was also likely to end up elsewhere if he attracted a strong market.

Braves sign Phillips after NLDS elimination

In the end, Phillips got an even bigger deal than he was projected to receive from a Braves club trying to rebound from its National League Division Series elimination to the Dodgers in October. The Braves announced the signing on Thursday.