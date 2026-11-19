The Los Angeles Dodgers officially released three players, a pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery and an unfortunate Tarik Skubal update is seen.

Sep 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park.

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Los Angeles Dodgers released three players this week, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com. Catcher Griffin Lockwood-Powell and second basemen Austin Gauthier and Taylor Young were all cut. Gauthier was officially released from Triple-A Oklahoma City while Lockwood-Powell and Young were released from Double-A Tulsa. In other news, a Dodgers pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery as the 26-year-old is expected to miss all of the 2027 campaign.

Also read Dodgers Planning to Change Tommy Edman's Role After Disappointing 2026 Season

The hurler had quite the Dodgers debut at the Triple-A level, but it didn't translate to the big leagues in his brief 11 games after being acquired at the trade deadline. Finally, there is an unfortunate update regarding Tarik Skubal as his free agency saga continues. ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are clear frontrunners for the two-time Cy Young award winner. ESPN's Jeff Passan added a similar sentiment.

"The Mets left their meeting with Skubal impressed, reinforcing their status as favorites," Passan wrote. "But to call this a one-team race simply does not reflect the reality of Skubal's market. Yes, Toronto playing winter bridesmaid is a well-worn meme after failed pursuits of Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Kyle Tucker. In Skubal's case, do not discount the Blue Jays.

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Dylan Cease for a truly nasty top of the rotation. Players love the city and the organization, and that sort of reputation only bolsters the Blue Jays' case.

", which may very well prove to be something that the Dodgers don't pull the trigger on. In his 10 starts in a Dodgers uniform in 2026, Skubal had a 2.61 ERA across 62 innings of work. In terms of advanced stats, Skubal was on another level all year long.

He ranked in the 97th percentile in his chase percentage, the 99th percentile in walk percentage and got batters to whiff at his pitches 31.7% of the time, good for the 90th percentile in baseball. Latest Tarik Skubal Update Spells Bad News for Dodgers' Reunion ChancesOTD during the 2014 MLB Japan All-Star Series, we got a glimpse into the future when Ohtani notched 7 strikeouts against a lineup of Major League stars! Join us on 11/29 for Field Day!

Play baseball on the field, pitch in the bullpen, take a clubhouse tour and more. Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.