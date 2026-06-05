Dodgers' Max Muncy involved in huge collision with Arizona's Ildemaro Vargas

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy collided with Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas in the fifth inning, leaving both players stunned and in pain.

Dodgers baserunner Max Muncy writhes in pain after colliding with Arizona first baseman Ildemaro Vargas during the fifth inning Thursday.left the series finale Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks after a collision at first base in the fifth inning at Chase Field.fielded it behind the bag.

From there, it was a footrace, in what was going to be a close play. They reached the base at about the same time, both running hard. The collision sent them both sprawling. Muncy’s helmet and glasses went flying.

Vargas dropped the ball. Both were slow to get up. And after athletic trainers for their respective teams conducted on-field examinations, both walked to their dugouts. Because Muncy was called safe on the play, utility player Santiago Espinal replaced him as a pinch runner.

The Dodgers did not immediately announce an injury update. , who had a planned day off Thursday, has been dealing with a small blister on the middle finger of his right hand for his last couple starts, manager Dave Roberts said.

“I don’t expect it to affect him going forward,” Roberts said a day after Ohtani held the Diamondbacks toRoberts pulled Ohtani after the Dodgers pulled out to a seven-run lead in the top of the seventh inning. Roberts also said he didn’t believe the blister affected Ohtani’s command last week, when he threw six hitless innings against the Rockies but issued four walks and hit a batter.

“When his command has been off, I think it’s a bigger thing than just a blister,” Roberts said. “Because it’s a small blister. That’s just when his mechanics are out of whack. ”Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.

She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.





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