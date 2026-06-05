Dodgers’ Max Muncy Exits Game vs Diamondbacks After Scary Collision at First Base

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy has exited Thursday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after a scary collision.

May 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy runs after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn ImagesMuncy was running to first base to beat out a ground ball and collided head-on with Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas. June 5, 2026 Muncy was running full speed to first base while Vargas was running full speed to try to get the out. It appeared Muncy attempted to brace himself for the impact right before it happened, and thus, Vargas looked like he got the worst of it.

Both players were able to walk off the field under their own power, but Vargas had a noticeable limp. It appeared Muncy had a cut on his nose as he walked off the field. Muncy remained in the dugout briefly before going down to the clubhouse with a trainer. He was replaced by Santiago Espinal, who pinch ran for him as Muncy was declared safe at first base.

The Dodgers should provide an update on Muncy either during or after the game. This story will be updated when they do. Muncy is continuing his incredible career with the Dodgers, even in his age-36 season. The left-handed slugger is slashing .254/.347/.513 with 14 home runs, 22 RBIs and an OPS of .860.

He's been a steady presence in the middle to back of the Dodgers lineup all year long. What's been even more incredible is Muncy has turned himself into a plus-defender at third base this season. He entered Thursday's game ranked in the 95th percentile in terms of Outs Above Average with five. Muncy wasn't back in the starting lineup until May 27 as he nursed that injury.

The Dodgers will hope that this injury looked worse than it was for Muncy. The team is heading back to Los Angeles after Thursday's game for a weekend series with the Los Angeles Angels at home. Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career.

Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.





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