Dodgers Lineup vs Angels: Mookie Betts, Andy Pages, Will Smith Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup, pitching matchups and how to watch Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Aug 24, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts , left, Andy Pages , center and Miguel Rojas celebrate after the Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images The Dodgers are currently 5-0 against the Angels this year, and are looking to return the favor after the Halos went 6-0 against the Dodgers last year. The Dodgers beat the Angels in a 1-0 pitchers' duel in Friday's series opener.

Then, they dominated the Angels, 9-2, on Saturday night, plating nine runs in the first inning. Dodgers vs Angels Pitching Matchup on Sunday Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan is taking the mound for the Dodgers against right-hander José Soriano of the Angels. Sheehan carries a 4.50 ERA across 11 starts, totaling 58 innings of work. He has 62 strikeouts to 14 walks but has struggled with the long ball, allowing 11 home runs this year.

He's allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five starts, and will look to continue that trend on Sunday. As for Soriano, he got off to a dominant start this season but has since come back down to earth. Overall, he has a 2.72 ERA across 13 starts, striking out 85 batters over 76 innings of work.

Soriano has struggled mightily with his command, allowing 38 walks, which is tied for the most in the major leagues. He faced the Dodgers in mid-May, giving up six runs over 5.1 innings while allowing just one hit but six walks in the contest. He walked seven in his most recent outing against the Colorado Rockies. Mookie Betts, Andy Pages and Will Smith are all out.

Smith was expected to play after missing Saturday's game with a stiff neck. First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angels Angels on Sunday, June 7 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. NOAH CAMRAS Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career.

Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.





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