The Los Angeles Dodgers have revealed injury updates on a few key players.

Mar 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow reacts after the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images The Los Angeles Dodgers have continued to perform at a high level this season despite the team seeing multiple key players go down with injuries. This speaks to the level of depth that the organization has put into place, with the team having plenty of options that bring strong production.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recenrtly provided some injury updates on a few of the bigger names currently sitting on the injured list in the pitching department.

"I expect him to make his start on Wednesday. I expect him to be in there either tomorrow or the next day, until I hear otherwise.

" Dave Roberts speaks on Ohtani's knee injury ahead of today's matchup with the White Sox. Catch all theTyler Glasnow has been out since he left a game early against the Houston Astros in early May due to back spasms. The injury didn't seem"Glas feels great so he's going to start kind of ramping things up, which is good," Roberts said.

Glasnow was in the middle of a nice season for the Dodgers before the injury, posting an ERA of 2.72 over seven starts. Once he returns, the tall righty will return to his spot as one of the key starters within the Dodgers rotation.to remove loose bodies. The left-hander saw his season delayed due to shoulder fatigue from last year's postseason, and returned for only one start.

Roberts confirmed that he is on track right now, but that he's still trying to ramp himself back up. Roberts was asked if Snell had started playing catch yet, with the Dodgers manager confirming that he would be starting that activity soon.than expected. His time on the mound this season has been very limited, with Stewart only throwing two innings this year at the big league level.

The right-hander recently went out on a rehab assignment, which is great news for his return. The Dodgers manager was asked whether Stewart would have a longer rehab assignment or if he could come back sooner.

"I don't know that answer. It's a build-up situation, but it's also a foot, kind of how that responds to the workload, so I don't know that answer right now," Roberts said. When he returns, Stewart should become a key piece in the Dodgers' bullpen, assuming he can stay healthy. Since coming to the DodgersMatt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021.

He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.





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