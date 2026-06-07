Dodgers go on scoring spree before Yoshinobu Yamamoto shuts down Angels

Andy Pages and Shohei Ohtani hit home runs during a dominant first inning and Yoshinobu Yamamoto shines for the Dodgers in a 9-2 win over the Angels.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning of a 9-2 win over the Angels at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

The Dodgers unleashed a nine-run first inning, powered by homers from Andy Pages and Shohei Ohtani to rout the Angels 9-2. Yoshinobu Yamamoto retired 22 straight and allowed just two hits over eight dominant innings in the win. Will Smith was a late scratch with a stiff neck, while Tyler Glasnow was put on the 60-day injured list.

had jumped out to in the top of the inning — when a leaping center fielder Andy Pages couldn’t quite reel in Oswald Peraza’s deep line drive for an RBI triple — was long forgotten after the Dodgers rallied for nine runs in the first. Andy Pages celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run as part of a nine-run first inning for the Dodgers.

It was the most runs the Dodgers scored in a single inning in nearly five years, matching their seventh-inning rally against the Nationals on July 2, 2021. helped themselves with a show of power. Pages drove in the first two runs by crushing a center-cut changeup from Angels starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz over the left-field wall. The ball had so much loft that reliever Blake Treinen parked under it in the bullpen and caught it with his hat.

His fellow relievers mobbed him in an impromptu mosh pit. Later in the same inning, after the lineup turned over, Shohei Ohtani also notched a two-run homer, for his second hit. In between, rookie Ryan Ward hit a two-run double off the wall. The Angels’ shoddy defense exacerbated the scoring spree.

They had a chance to get out of it just four runs into the rally. Kochanowicz had faced eight hitters and only recorded one out when Angels manager Kurt Suzuki turned to his bullpen. Veteran left-hander Brent Suter jogged in with the bases loaded. Immediately, Suter got Alex Freeland to hit a ground ball to shortstop Zach Neto, for what should have been an inning-ending double play.

Instead, Neto’s throw across his body sailed past second and into foul territory on the other side of the diamond. By the time Angels right fielder Jo Adell collected the ball and threw to the cutoff man, three runs scored. Ohtani was up next. And in a two-strike count, he stayed inside a sinker to launch his two-run blast to left-center field.

The Angels’ defense didn’t fare much better in the second, although Suter navigated a pair of misplays — Neto muffed a one-hopper up the middle, which was ruled a single, and third baseman Donovan Walton overthrew first on a chopper — to escape without the Dodgers extending their lead. By mid-game, both teams were putting in replacements.

The Angels had time to chip away, but they didn’t score again until Neto’s solo homer off Dodgers reliever Jack Dreyer in the ninth inning. Dodgers catcher Will Smith was scratched from the lineup because of a stiff neck, manager Dave Roberts said. The issue “came out of nowhere,” Roberts said, pointing to a “bad night’s sleep or a bad pillow. ” “He was going to play two out of three regardless,” Roberts said.

“So it’s nice that we could kind of tap Dalton on the shoulder and get him in there. ”Right-handed reliever Brock Stewart is progressing after a setback a week and a half ago stymied his throwing progression. The last time Stewart threw live batting practice, he aggravated the injury by running afterward. But throwing to hitters Saturday went better.

He’s scheduled to throw one more live BP session before going out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Roberts said. The Dodgers added right-hander Nick Frasso to the 40-man roster and transferred right-hander Tyler Glasnow to the 60-day injured list. The team originally expected Glasnow to avoid the IL altogether. But his back issues have persisted.

He remains shut down from throwing after a flare-up.

“He wants to get cranking again,” Roberts said, “but the doctors just aren’t allowing it and the body is not allowing for it right now. ”Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.





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