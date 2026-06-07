Dodgers Explode for Four-Run First Inning Fueled by Ohtani and Pages Homers

The Los Angeles Dodgers unleashed a powerful four-run first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, highlighted by two-run home runs from Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages. The offensive onslaught led to the early exit of Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz and propelled the Dodgers to a decisive victory in the crosstown rivalry matchup.

The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the Los Angeles Angels in a high-scoring first inning at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Shohei Ohtani launched a two-run homer to kick off the offensive outburst, later high-fiving teammates Alex Freeland and Santiago Espinal.

Andy Pages also connected for a two-run shot in the same frame. The Dodgers strung together hits, with Alex Freeland's double plating Daulton Rushing and Ryan Ward following with a two-run double, extending the lead. Angels starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz was pulled after surrendering four runs without recording an out. Before the game, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto held the Angels in check after the early run support. The offensive showcase included Max Muncy breaking his bat on a single and Angels left fielder Wade Meckler slamming into the wall on Ward's double. The early barrage set the tone for a lopsided contest between the two Southern California rivals





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Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Angels Dodger Stadium Baseball Home Run Jack Kochanowicz Yoshinobu Yamamoto Myles Garrett Crosstown Rivalry

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