Dodgers erupt for 9-run first as Yamamoto dominates over 8 innings in 9-2 rout of Angels

Yoshinobu Yamamoto tossed eight dominant innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Los Angeles Angels 9-2.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto retired 22 consecutive batters over eight dominant innings, Andy Pages and Shohei Ohtani homered to highlight a nine-run first and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Los Angeles Angels 9-2 on Saturday night.

The Dodgers battered Angels starter Jack Kochanowitz for seven runs — six earned — and six hits in one-third of an inning. The right-hander had a strikeout and a walk in 38 pitches. The Dodgers have outscored the Angels 41-5 in winning all five of their meetings so far. The NL West leaders have won 18 of their last 23 games overall.

Yamamoto had seven consecutive 1-2-3 innings in silencing the Halos' lineup after Oswald Peraza's RBI triple with two outs in the first. It was the first run scored against Dodgers starting pitching in 19 2/3 innings. The reigning World Series MVP allowed two hits, struck out four and walked none in eight innings. He threw 93 pitches, 69 for strikes.

Yamamoto lowered his ERA to 2.68. In his last four starts, Yamamoto has an ERA below 1.00 and has allowed just three earned runs and one homer in 27 1/3 innings. The Dodgers reeled off six straight hits to open the bottom of the first when they sent 12 batters to the plate. Their nine runs came with just one out.

It was the most runs scored in one inning since they also had nine on July 2, 2021, against Washington. Ohtani reached on an infield single to second and scored on Pages' 14th homer into the Dodgers' bullpen in left for a 2-1 lead. Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts had consecutive singles and moved up on a wild pitch by Kochanowitz. Max Muncy reached on an infield single to load the bases.

Dalton Rushing walked to chase Kochanowitz. Alex Freeland grounded into a fielder's choice to shortstop against Brent Suter. Muncy, Ward and Rushing scored on shortstop Zach Neto's throwing error to first that made it 7-1. Neto homered off Jack Dreyer in the ninth.

Angels RHP José Soriano starts Sunday's series finale against Dodgers RHP Emmet Sheehan .





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