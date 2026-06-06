Dodgers Edge Past Angels in Tense Series Opener

Freddie Freeman's solo homer in the 4th inning lifted the Dodgers to a 1-0 win over the Angels in the series opener at Dodger Stadium. The left-hander Sasaki matched Freeman through three hitless innings before giving up two hits over six innings.

over the wall in deep center and was greeted by his teammates at home plate. Fans chanted “Freddie! Freddie! ” The Dodgers were on the losing end of a walkoff homer in Arizona on Thursday night.

Freeman finished with two hits and a walk Friday. The Dodgers outscored the Angels 31-3 in winning the teams’ first three meetings this season. Friday’s series opener at Dodger Stadium was taut, with each team notching three hits.matched Sasaki through three hitless innings of his own before Freeman singled in the fourth.

The left-hander gave up two hits over six innings, struck out six and walked two.2026 MLB Power Rankings: Spotlighting Every Team’s Ace So Far This SeasonLast Night In Baseball: Mariners Win 7th-Straight With 2nd Walk-Off W In A Row2026 MLB Power Rankings: Spotlighting Every Team’s Ace So Far This SeasonLast Night In Baseball: Mariners Win 7th-Straight With 2nd Walk-Off W In A RowFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

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