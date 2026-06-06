Dodgers' Dave Roberts Fires Back at Those Blaming LA for ‘Ruining Baseball’

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made his feelings clear about the 'lazy' narrative.

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn ImagesThe New York Yankees were once the titans of the sport in the 1990s and early 2000s, but there has yet to be a team as dominant in a quarter century. The Dodgers are on a quest to become baseball's next dynasty, which has become a hot topic of conversation in a time where social media allows opinions to run rampant.

Many baseball fans have groaned and complained about the Dodgers' recent success in winning World Series titles and continuously adding star talent to the roster. The narrative that the Dodgers are ruining baseball is a frequently discussed subject.

"My honest opinion is the majority of takes about the Dodgers couldn’t be more lazy that it's just about the payroll," Roberts told USA TODAY Sports. "It’s about the draft. It’s about layering on where we pick in the draft annually. The player development.

How we acquire international talent. How we perform consistently at the major-league level.

"I actually think it’s a competitive advantage in the sense that people feel that way, and not look at themselves in the mirror and see how they can operate things better. So that’s beneficial for us.

" The Dodgers have found success because of the organization's ability to have a top tier team while also scouting, drafting and developing talented players. LA's recipe to a winning culture is no secret, but many MLB owners choose to invest in other ventures rather than putting the best product on the field. Is that the fault of the Dodgers?

It's not, but many fans refuse to hold their teams accountable and settle for pointing the finger at the back-to-back World Series champions.

“I am obviously biased, but I think it is an incredibly lazy narrative,” Friedman said. “If you look back 13 years ago, the Dodgers filed for bankruptcy. This is just a really, really strong organization right now where our fan support is incredible, and so the feeling that our ownership group has is we have to fulfill our side of this and reward our incredible fans.

” Most baseball fans forget about the days where the Dodgers went bankrupt and couldn't even pay their players. Guggenheim took over Frank McCourt's mess and restored the team by investing in the product on the field and rewarding fans with landmark free agent signings. Regardless of the "lazy" narrative, the Dodgers are the favorites to win another ring in 2026 with their fanbase showing as much interest in the team as ever.

Valentina Martinez is a writer for On SI. She has in depth baseball knowledge and has covered professional sports extensively. She is a graduate of Arizona State University.





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