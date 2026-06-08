Dodgers' Dave Roberts Believes Roki Sasaki is Officially Back

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes Roki Sasaki is finally becoming the pitcher the team expected him to be.

Jun 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki reacts after a strike out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn ImagesOn Friday night, Sasaki put together the best start of his major league career, hurling seven shutout innings while allowing just two hits and two walks with a career-high 10 strikeouts.

“This is the guy that we saw on video in Japan and that we hoped to get,” manager Dave Roberts said after the game. When the Dodgers won the Sasaki sweepstakes ahead of the 2025 season, they were expecting to get a triple-digit flamethrower with one of the nastiest splitters in baseball. After touching triple digits in his debut , Sasaki's velocity disappeared.

After just eight starts, Sasaki went on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement. Four months later, he returned without a spot in the rotation. The Dodgers moved Sasaki to the bullpen, where he displayed the brilliance that labeled him a top pitching prospect in MLB.

Then, he returned to the starting rotation this year, and reverted back to his struggles. Through the first seven starts of 2026, Sasaki had a 5.88 ERA, completing six innings just once. Despite the struggles, the DodgersSasaki had "figured it out.

" Over the next two starts — against much better competition in the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies — Sasaki continued to show signs of life. He allowed a total of three earned runs over 10.1 innings, and even"If you look at the last six or seven stats, it’s been as good as any starter in the big leagues in the consistency of performance," Roberts said.

“I certainly think we can all agree that the floor for Roki is much higher, and the expectation every time he takes the ball is high, and he’s earned that. " This is who the Dodgers were expecting. This is why the Dodgers have maintained a strong belief in him figuring things out.

“I think we are all guilty of expecting it to be seamless, and it’s certainly unfair to Roki and not appreciating there has to be some transition period," Roberts said. Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career.

Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.





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