Dodgers bring back Santiago Espinal, address bench in series of roster moves

In the wake of injuries to Kiké Hernández and Teoscar Hernández, the Dodgers brought back Santiago Espinal and assigned Hyeseong Kim to triple-A.

Amid injuries to Kiké Hernández and Teoscar Hernández, the Dodgers reshaped their bench by signing Santiago Espinal and optioning Hyeseong Kim to triple-A. Teoscar Hernández was put on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

Ryan Ward and Alex Call will share time in left field.said Friday.

“So when he cleared and then became a free agent, we had a couple guys go down right away. We reached back out to see if he would be interested in rejoining us. So luckily he was still in L.A. and that happened. ”Why ABS didn’t deter Dodgers’ Will Smith from honing his framing: ‘More important, in a way’ With the implementation of the ABS system this season, it would appear pitch framing would become a less critical skill.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith begs to differ.to triple-A Oklahoma City, giving him regular at-bats in a low-pressure environment to work on his swing. And they transferred left-handersaid.

“I think he’s losing his legs a little bit, he’s coming around the ball a little bit, there’s a lot more swing-and-miss than there was early. He is just playing, with my eyes, a little bit more tentative, and not as free and easy as he was in some parts of last year and early on. ”Hernández was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain, Roberts said, a less severe injury than expected.

But the team does not have a timeline for his return. Said Gomes: “Once he gets going, we’re hoping it’ll be a quick return, and we’ll try to get him some rehab at-bats. When that happened last year, we probably rushed it a bit on that front. ”In Hernández’s absence, Alex Call and Ward are expected to share time in left field in what Roberts said won’t be a “complete platoon.

” The right-handed hitting Call started Friday, even though the Dodgers faced Phillies right-handed starter Zack Wheeler.

“Wheeler is just a really good pitcher,” said Roberts about the three-time All-Star. “I want Alex to be in there and just feel that Alex can kind of manage him and take some good at-bats. ”Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago.

Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.





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