The Dodgers celebrated Pride Night on Friday night at Uniqlo Field and donned their traditional Pride Night hats. Just before Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to give the…

Just before Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to give the Dodgers a 1-0 victory over the Angels, Blake Treinen came out of the bullpen in the top half of the inning and wore a different hat.

June 6, 2026 Treinen donned the Dodgers’ usual blue and white “LA” hat, while the rest of the team wore an LGBTQ+-inspired hat that had the color of the rainbow on the “LA” logo. The Dodgers have worn the LGBTQ+-inspired hats annually since they first did it during a road game against theThe teams made history that day, as it was the first time two teams wore rainbow hats during a game.

It’s unknown why Treinen didn’t wear the same hat as the rest of his teammates, but the special event has been celebrated by the Dodgers for the last 13 years. Getty Images The display features pictures and a rainbow on the wall of former Dodgers players Glenn Burke and Billy Bean, who were the first professional baseball players to openly come out as being gay after they retired.

When Treinen came into the game, he needed to throw only one pitch and got Oswald Peraza to ground out to end the inning. On Saturday, the Dodgers donned their traditional blue and white “LA” hats for the second game of the series against the Angels at Dodger Stadium.





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