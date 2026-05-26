Dodgers Beat Rockies 5-3 in Series Opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late to win their series opener against the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Monday night. The Dodgers took the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning after a four-run inning and went on to beat the Rockies for their 18th comeback victory of the season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 in the series opener on Monday night. In the seventh inning, the Dodgers took the lead behind a four-run inning after catcher Ezequiel Tovar grounded out with the bases loaded for the Rockies .

The Dodgers' win was their 18th comeback victory of the season. Freddie Freeman delivered the go-ahead run with a double, while Mookie Betts tied the game with a sacrifice fly. The Dodgers' bullpen had its first run scored in 38 consecutive innings before the game-breaking inning





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Dodgers Rockies Baseball Comeback Win Freddie Freeman Mookie Betts Los Angeles Colorado

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