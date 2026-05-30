Dodgers beat Phillies as Justin Wrobleski strikes out 9 and Los Angeles hits 4 homers

- Justin Wrobleski took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers got home runs from Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Shohei Ohtani and...

Wrobleski struck out a career-high nine against no walks in seven innings. The 25-year-old left-hander struck out the side in the first - setting down big boppers In the sixth, Schwarber homered 411 feet to dead-center with two outs for the first hit and run off of Wrobleski in a rematch of last year's National League Division Series.

The Dodgers won 3-1 on the way to their second straight World Series championship. The NL West-leading Dodgers won their sixth in a row for the first time since reeling off seven straight from April 26-May 3 last year. in the first. Muncy went deep in the second and Ohtani homered into the Phillies' bullpen in right in the third.

Smith made it 4-0 with his solo shot in the fifth.watching from the front row, Wrobleski's only baserunner before Schwarber's homer came on an error by right fielderappeared to miscommunicate on Turner's ball to the warning track. Wrobleski retired the next two batters to end the inning. Amber Alert for missing girl tied to death of child's mother; father ID'd as person of interest





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