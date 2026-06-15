Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series vs 41-27 Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are getting set for a big series between two of MLB's best teams

Aug 2, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani takes the plate against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading back home after a disappointing 3-3 road trip that saw them drop their first series in over a month. After taking two of three games from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Dodgers lost two of three to the Chicago White Sox, moving to 45-27 on the year. The Dodgers currently have a seven-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West.

As for the Rays, they're coming off a surprising series loss to the Los Angeles Angels, salvaging the series with a win on Sunday. They're still in the middle of an incredible season, entering this matchup with the Dodgers at 41-27, one game back of the New York Yankees in the American League East.perfectly filling his roleAs for Martinez, he's in the midst of a breakout season for Tampa Bay, sporting a 2.43 ERA across 77.2 innings of work.

He's struggled a bit over his last two starts, though, allowing nine runs across 11 innings of work. He entered June with a 1.62 ERA through his first 11 starts of the year and will look to get back to that this week. Wrobleski will start the second game of the series on regular four days' rest, a rarity for the Dodgers with their six-man rotation.

The Dodgers decided to have Wrobleski start Tuesday so Shohei Ohtani can stay on his normal once-a-week schedule. Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers "thought about" calling up a spot starter, "but considering how Wrobo’s start went short, he feels good after it. We feel the four days’ rest will be fine for him and then where Shohei is at we feel good about just leaving it status quo.

”There's no injury concern for Tuesday's start, which he enters with a 2.95 ERA across 73.1 innings this season. He's pitched seven shutout innings in three of his last four starts, and has been dominant over his last two, pitching 14 scoreless innings with 22 strikeouts while allowing just three hits and one walk.miss Friday's game against the White Sox Ohtani is in the midst of a Cy Young-caliber season but is coming off his worst start of the year in which he allowed four runs over 6.2 innings.

As for McClanahan, he's finally healthy this year after missing the entire 2024 and 2025 seasons due to injury. He's 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA across 64 innings but has struggled a bit as of late, allowing four runs in three of his last five starts. Over his last two starts, McClanahan has allowed eight runs on 16 hits across nine innings.

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's series finale is 12:10 p.m. PT/3:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app. Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career.

Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.





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