Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Injury Update After Scary Collision

The Los Angeles Dodgers have provided an injury update on Max Muncy after his scary collision on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jun 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy reacts with an apparent injury after colliding with Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas at first base in the fifth inning at Chase Field.

Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn ImagesMuncy collided with Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas trying to beat out a play at first base, and both players were down for several minutes before exiting the game. The Dodgers have now announced that Muncy exited Thursday's game with shortness of breath and to rule out a concussion. Muncy hit a hard ground ball down the line at first base that Vargas was able to stop.

Then, it was a race to first base, with both players running at full speed. In the end, the players collided in a scary scene at Chase Field. Both players were able to walk off under their own power. Max Muncy and Ildemaro Vargas were involved in a scary collision at first base on Thursday night, resulting in both players exiting the game.

Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.





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