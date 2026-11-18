Right-hander Christian Zazueta, the Dodgers’ 2025 and 2026 Minor League Pitcher of the Year, and left-handers Jackson Ferris, Adam Serwinowski and Luke Fox are added ahead of a Rule 5 draft that might never happen.

A Dodgers cap is seen on the dugout steps during a game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 17, 2021, in Cincinnati. LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers added four minor-leaguers to their 40-man roster before Tuesday’s deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 draft.

At the same time, the Dodgers designated two players for assignment to make room on the 40-man – former major league right-hander Jake Cousins and utility infielder Christian Cairo, claimed on waivers from the New York Mets last week. The four players added to the 40-man roster were four pitchers, right-hander Christian Zazueta and left-handers Jackson Ferris, Adam Serwinowski and Luke Fox.

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The 22-year-old Zazueta is the most highly-regarded prospect in the group, having been named the Dodgers’ Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year following each of the past two seasons. Originally signed by the New Yankees out of Sonora, Mexico, Zazueta was acquired by the Dodgers along with left-hander Matt Gage in a Feb. 2024 trade for left-hander Caleb Ferguson.

He split this season between Class-A and Double-A, going 6-4 with a 3.65 ERA with 144 strikeouts in 103⅔ innings overall. Zazueta is a Top 50 prospect in baseball as ranked by MLB.com and Baseball America. Ferris, also 22, might be the closest to debuting in the major leagues among the four players added Tuesday. He was acquired along with outfielder Zyhir Hope in a January 2024 trade that sent Michael Busch and Yency Almonte to the Chicago Cubs.

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Ferris appeared in 24 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2026, going 4-5 with a 5.12 ERA. He had a 2.08 ERA over his final seven appearances including taking a perfect game into the seventh inning of one start, finishing with 13 strikeouts and one hit allowed in 7⅔ innings. Serwinowski, 22, was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds as part of a three-way trade at the in-season deadline in 2025.

He made 26 appearances in Double-A this season, going 9-6 with a 5.31 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 127 innings. Fox, 24, was the Dodgers’ 17th-round draft pick out of Duke in 2023. He was limited by a hamstring injury last season and pitched only 27⅓ innings for Double-A Tulsa, 1-0 with a 3.29 ERA. This year’s Rule 5 draft is scheduled for Dec. 9, the final day of the Winter Meetings.

That is likely to change with a lockout expected on Dec. 1. Cousins spent parts of four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees but hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2024. He signed as a free agent with the Dodgers last spring and spent most of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery, making six appearances on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City in September.

For the first time since 2021, the Dodgers were shut out in the annual Silver Slugger Awards. The awards go to the top offensive performer at each position. Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy were finalists, but the awards in the National League at DH went to Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber and at third base to the Chicago Cubs’ Alex Bregman.

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The Dodgers were also a finalist for the team award in the National League, but that went to the Cubs.