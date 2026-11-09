Dodgers ace’s agent takes shot at MLB owners over salary cap proposal as lockout looms

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s agent did not mince words on the players’ stance regarding a potential salary cap

was the largest total dollar value given to a MLB pitcher at the time when it was signed in 2023. Joel Wolfe of Wasserman negotiated the historic Dodgers deal as his agent.

Roki Sasaki’s agent Joel Wolfe, talking with the media on Dec. 10, 2024, said he’s spoken to his client about not necessarily chasing dollars, given that the floor and ceiling for many deals will be so close.

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“Over our dead bodies are we going to accept a cap and further restraints on salaries,” Wolfe said toWolfe, who is also the agent of Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki, is one of many representing players to speak out regarding the league’s handling of the looming lockout. The current CBA expires on Dec. 1 and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is guiding the negotiating process between the league and the Players Association.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws to the plate against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions before game one of the World Series in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.

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With MLB’s general managers meetings beginning Tuesday in Las Vegas, discussions are sure to remain heated with the clock ticking. Based on Wolfe’s comments, players appear firm in their stance to keep MLB without a salary cap. The next few weeks will be pivotal as both sides continue negotiations.

Roki Sasaki's agent Joel Wolfe, talking with the media on Dec. 10, 2024, said he's spoken to his client about not necessarily chasing dollars, given that the floor and ceiling for many deals will be so close. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws to the plate against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions before game one of the World Series in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.